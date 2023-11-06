Apple Store smash and grab | Charges in bank robbery | North third in state

Downtown Naperville Apple Store victim of alleged smash and grab

A car drove through the front door and window of the downtown Naperville Apple Store this weekend, in what witnesses say was an alleged smash and grab. Learn more about the incident.

Photo courtesy: Safe Suburbs USA

Convicted felon on parole accused of robbing two local banks at gunpoint

A convicted felon on parole was denied pre-trial release for his alleged role in the armed robbery of two local BMO Harris banks in July. Read more about the ongoing case.

Naperville Park District hosts seventh annual Pumpkin Smash

On Saturday, the Naperville Park District held its annual Pumpkin Smash at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots. Learn why over 19,000 pounds of pumpkins were smashed this weekend.

New Interpretive Sign at Naperville’s Veterans Park

The Naperville Park District recently installed an interpretive sign at Veterans Park that includes information on monuments there and the park district’s Adopt-A-Park program. Learn more about the placard and how funds were raised for it.

Local runners take second and third in state cross country meets

Naperville Central’s Liv Phillips and Naperville North’s Julie Piot finished in second and third place respectively in the 3A girls’ state cross country meet on Saturday.

The day’s state meets for both girls’ and boys’ cross country were held at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

In the class 2A boys’ race, Benet Academy’s Finn Richards took fifth place, while in the class 3A race, Neuqua Valley’s Zac Close took sixth.

Naperville North boys’ soccer takes third place at state

On Saturday, Naperville North boys’ soccer took home the 3A third-place trophy after defeating Glenbrook North 5-2. Check out the highlights from the high-scoring state playoff match.

Photo courtesy of Walt Burrell.