Armed robbery | 9/11 remembrance ceremony | Hispanic Heritage Festival

Naperville police investigate armed robbery

An armed man robbed two people Saturday night on the 1500 block of W. Ogden Avenue.

Police say the crime took place around 9 p.m. A masked man armed with a handgun approached the two, stealing an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone, according to a news release by the Naperville Police Department (NPD). A dark-colored SUV was seen speeding away from the area shortly afterward.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a black shirt and black pants. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the NPD at (630) 420-6666.

Naperville’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Naperville’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on our nation will take place tonight at 6 p.m.. Though previously scheduled to take place outside at the Shanower Memorial, due to forecasted rain, the event will move inside the Naperville Municipal Center to city council chambers.

Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday

National Day of Encouragement Blood Drive

Former Naperville Central quarterbacks meet in national spotlight

On Saturday night in a clash between two former Naperville Central football teammates, Payton Thorne’s Auburn Tigers emerged victorious over the University of California and Sam Jackson.

Thorne threw a pair of touchdown passes in the 14-10 victory including the game-winner with six minutes left. Jackson entered the game at quarterback in the second quarter and led the Golden Bears to their lone touchdown drive of the game.