Three men charged in connection with armed robbery in Naperville

Three men were arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery incident that took place on June 18 in Naperville.

19-year-olds Jalen Green of Naperville, Davyon Toney of Oswego, and Tyrell Mays of Montgomery are facing several charges, including armed robbery with a firearm, mob action, and aggravated battery.

Learn more about the incident that led to the arrests.

Naperville police caution against CAPTCHA scam

The Naperville Police Department is warning residents to be wary of CAPTCHA scams.

The department shared information on the topic from the Federal Trade Commission in a recent Facebook post.

Find out how to stay protected.

Naperville athletes selected for All-State baseball and softball teams

Seven softball players and one baseball player from the Naperville area were named to the recently released ICA and IHSBCA All-State teams.

See who was honored for their play on the diamond this spring.

Naperville to grow generational connection in city-wide series

Napervillians are invited to participate in an ongoing community conversation titled “A Seat for Everyone: Naperville Comes Together.”

The series of meetings over several months aims to build connections among community members from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations.

Learn more about the upcoming series.

Naperville Park District participates in Unplug Illinois campaign

The Naperville Park District is encouraging residents to unplug from electronics in celebration of the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association’s eighth annual Unplug Illinois Day on Saturday, July 11.

From July 11 to July 19, residents can take part in activities for a chance to win a park district gift card.

Learn more about how to sign up and what types of activities there’ll be.