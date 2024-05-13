Arrest outside Topgolf | First synthetic turf ball field | Young Naperville Singers

19th gun-related arrest outside Naperville’s Topgolf since last August

A Palos Park man was arrested Friday night for allegedly having a firearm in his parked car outside Naperville’s Topgolf. Gary Howard, 20, faces an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.

This incident marked the 19th gun-related arrest outside the venue since August 2023.

Read more about the ongoing case.

Naperville Park District’s first synthetic turf ball field officially opens

On Saturday, Naperville Park District’s first synthetic turf baseball field officially opened at DuPage River Sports Complex at 2807 Washington St.

Field #5 got its new surface thanks to a collaboration between the Naperville Park District and the Naperville Little League. A continued partnership between the Chicago White Sox and the Naperville Little League also helped make the field a reality.

Naperville Central High School alum and current White Sox shortstop Nicky Lopez was on hand for the festivities, throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches. Field #5 is the first of several fields in Naperville planned to be converted into synthetic turf.

Check back with NCTV17 for further information later this week.

Young Naperville Singers celebrate 40th anniversary

For four decades, the Young Naperville Singers (YNS) have been performing and nurturing their love for music, growing as a community with each passing year.

The organization was founded in 1984 by Helen Grubbs, who started with a group of 70 kids. Today, YNS has 11 choirs and 480 singers ranging from grades K-12.

Learn more about the organization’s history, and YNS’ plans to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Springbrook Golf Course’s 50th-anniversary sale through May 17

Springbrook Golf Course, 2220 83rd St., is holding a sale to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

From Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17, Springbrook is offering 50% off green fees after noon for Brooks Advantage cardholders only, along with daily prize drawings, and celebratory specials.

The 18-hole championship golf course opened in 1974, and underwent major renovations in 2023.

Neuqua Valley girls double pair win state in badminton, team takes third

The Neuqua Valley pairing of Luna Han and Kanyanat Vajworarat won the doubles badminton state championship on Saturday in DeKalb.

Neuqua Valley junior Hannah George finished third in the singles division, as the Wildcats took home the third-place state trophy. Fremd won the state championship and Stevenson finished a half-point behind in second place.

Naperville North and Metea Valley both finished in the top ten.