Assault weapons ban upheld | Archewell funding assist | Fall Wine Walk

Illinois Supreme Court upholds assault weapons ban

The Illinois Supreme Court voted 4-3 on Friday to uphold the state’s ban on assault weapons.

The ruling overturned a circuit court decision on a lawsuit filed by a group led by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, which argued that the law violates the state constitution, as well as the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

There are still other lawsuits against the ban which were filed in federal court which have been consolidated and are still awaiting ruling.

Naperville native’s anti-cyberbullying nonprofit gets Archewell funding assist

An anti-cyberbullying nonprofit created by Naperville native Trisha Prabhu, was recently chosen to receive funding through a new initiative whose contributing members include Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan’s, Archewell Foundation.

Find out more about the inaugural Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, of which Prabhu’s ReThink Citizens was a beneficiary.

Former Naperville North student not liable in AirPods case

A former Naperville North student who ended up going to trial hoping to clear her name over a ticket accusing her of stealing another student’s AirPods has been found not liable in the matter, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

20-year-old Amara Harris received the jury’s ruling yesterday as the civil trial concluded. Learn more about the background of the case.

Riverwalk Commission recommends fixing Fredenhagen Park fountain

After considering two options, the Naperville Riverwalk Commission voted 11 to 1 in favor of repairing the Exchange Club Memories Fountain in Fredenhagen Park. Their recommendation will now go to the Naperville City Council for a final decision.

At their Wednesday morning meeting, commissioners discussed the pros and cons of potential options for what to do with the fountain space, in light of the fountain having been out of operation since 2021. The two choices considered were repairing the fountain, or creating a more family-based, natural water feature.

Commissioners leaned toward the fountain’s repair in part as it can start as early as this year. They also reasoned that the alternate option might fit somewhere else within the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan.

Downtown Naperville Fall Wine Walk tickets on sale next week

Downtown Naperville Fall Wine Walk tickets go on sale on August 15.

This year, the annual event will be held on Sunday, October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will be offered a 1-oz sample of wine at each stop along the way, as they stroll through downtown Naperville.

There will be staggered start times for the event, and two different routes, both of which will launch from Sullivan’s Steakhouse. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the Alive Center, a local nonprofit that works to empower teens. Ticket information is available on the Downtown Naperville website.

Weekend weather outlook

Though this morning our area saw showers, the rest of the weekend looks to be drier, with the rain making way for partly cloudy skies and a high today around 83.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid to high eighties. That pattern will repeat on Sunday, though there is a slight chance for a stray shower, with a predicted high of 86. Keep up to date with the latest forecast through NCTV17’s weather webpage.