Attic Fire | Naperville native wins wheelchair rugby gold | Senior of the Year noms

Attic fire in Naperville home displaces three, causes $75K in damages

An early morning attic fire at a single-family residence in Naperville has left the home uninhabitable and displaced its three residents.

Learn more about the incident.

Sarah Adam and Team USA earn gold at the 2025 World Wheelchair Rugby Americas Championships

Naperville North graduate Sarah Adam and her teammates with USA Wheelchair Rugby took home first place at the 2025 World Wheelchair Rugby Americas Championships in São Paulo, Brazil.

With Adam helping the team go undefeated in the tournament as co-captain, Team USA has now qualified for the 2026 World Wheelchair Rugby World Championships.

Find out more about the win.

Naperville commissioners back 14-lot subdivision plan near Clow Creek Greenway

A new 14-lot subdivision proposal earned the approval of the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting Wednesday.

Overstreet Builders is planning the project, dubbed the Reserves of Saddle Creek, on an 8-acre parcel near the Clow Creek Greenway in currently unincorporated Will County.

Read more about the project proposal and the concerns raised by neighboring residents at the meeting.

Naperville’s A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter expands its veterinary care

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter in Naperville is expanding its veterinary services, with the hope of helping more pets.

Its Community Clinic, which opened over two years ago, now offers minor illness and injury services, in addition to vaccine and wellness exams, and spay and neuter surgery.

Learn more about the additional services.

Senior Task Force seeks nominations for Senior of the Year award

The Naperville Senior Task Force is seeking nominations for its 2025 Senior of the Year Award.

The annual award recognizes two seniors – one man and one woman – who have gone above and beyond in selfless service to the community.

Those nominated must be a Naperville resident who is 65 or older. Nominations can be made online through Aug. 31. Winners will be announced at the Naperville City Council meeting on Oct. 7.