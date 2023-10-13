Aurora bomb threats warrant | Glass pumpkins | Remembering Al DeGeeter

Arrest warrant issued in Aurora bomb threats

Aurora police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a Skokie man in connection with bomb threats made in Aurora in September.

The warrant was issued on Oct. 12 for Jacob Spiro, 23, who is currently being held in the Cook County Jail on unrelated charges.

The bomb threats were made on Sept. 12 and 14 against Aurora Public Library District buildings. Police evacuated all three library buildings as a precaution, but found no devices. Spiro was identified as a suspect after an investigation done by the Aurora Police Department in coordination with North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF).

Spiro has been charged with disorderly conduct – false bomb threats.

Glass Pumpkin Patch at Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum’s 13th annual Glass Pumpkin Patch opens today.

Visitors can watch glassblowers in action, creating their gourds of glass in all colors and sizes, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They can then shop for their favorite glass pumpkin pieces to take home from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. They can also take an early peek at the pumpkins for sale on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:59 p.m. There will also be a Halloween tent with other seasonal décor on sale.

Entrance to the Glass Pumpkin Patch is included with admission to the arboretum. Guests can find the patch on the West Lawn and staff lot on the east side of the arboretum.

ALMAS panel discussion on supporting the Latino community

The Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS) held its “SOMOS Naperville (We are Naperville): Growing Diverse Leadership” event on Tuesday at the DuPage Children’s Museum. Learn more about the discussion which focused on the importance of the Latino voice and empowering the community.

Remembering Al DeGeeter, the heart of the Naperville Jaycees

Al DeGeeter, a more than 50-year member of the Naperville Jaycees and a beloved member of the downtown Naperville business community, died Oct. 8 at the age of 83. Read more about Al and his love of volunteerism and the community.

Weekend weather outlook

It looks like a rainy weekend ahead, with showers today and expected to last through Sunday morning. Today’s predicted high is 58 degrees, with similar highs of 56 on Saturday and 57 on Sunday. The rain is expected to clear on Sunday afternoon, leading to partly cloudy skies to finish off the weekend.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of some flooding due to the prolonged rain expected. Keep an eye on the daily forecast and any flooding alerts through the NCTV17 weather website.