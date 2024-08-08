Aurora man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl in Naperville area

An Aurora man has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl in the Naperville area.

Multiple charges in case

Raymond Gia Hoang, 20, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Charges the result of a six-month investigation into area fentanyl sales

Hoang was arrested on Tuesday, August 6, but the alleged fentanyl sales reportedly took place in March and April of this year, according to authorities.

The charges come after a six-month investigation by Naperville police.

“This arrest is a prime example of how the detectives assigned to our Special Operations Group are following through on investigations to remove dangerous substances and individuals from the streets of our community,” said Police Chief Jason Arres in the news release. “No community is immune to the impacts of drug use and abuse, and last year our department responded to seven fatal drug overdoses. This emphasizes just how important the work of our Special Operations Group is, and I commend them for their efforts.”

Hoang’s next court date in the matter is scheduled for September 3, according to DuPage County court records.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department

