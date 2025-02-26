Aurora man gun and drug charges | Naperville seated lady statue | Benet and WVHS girls advance to Sectional Finals

Naperville traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges for two-time convicted felon

A two-time convicted felon from Aurora, allegedly caught with a loaded handgun after fleeing police during a traffic stop, was denied pretrial release by a DuPage County judge on Monday, as he faces gun and drug charges.

Parion Lane, 23, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and multiple misdemeanor offenses, including resisting a police officer, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Chief of Police.

Where’s Genevieve Towsley? Naperville seated lady statue takes brief vacation

Have you noticed the statue of the woman sitting on a bench outside the former Naperville Barnes & Noble is missing? The city of Naperville plans to return the statue of Genevieve Towsley back to the corner of Chicago Avenue and Washington Street later this year.

DuPage County Board proposes increasing public comment time

The amount of time allotted for public comment at the twice-monthly DuPage County Board meetings could be doubled under a proposal floated Tuesday. Currently, the board carves out 30 minutes for public comment, but District 4 board member Mary Fitzgerald Ozog is proposing a 60-minute cap.

Ozog’s suggestion comes on the heels of a decision early this month to remove longtime politician Henry Hyde’s name from the DuPage County Courthouse. An unspecified number of people wanted to speak on the issue at the board’s Tuesday, Feb. 11 meeting, when the vote was cast, but could not because the 30-minute timeframe had been reached. A majority of the board at the time voted against allowing public comment to continue past the 30-minute mark.

In addition to discussing possible new parameters for public comment, several board members exchanged heated words with one another as the removal of Hyde’s name from the courthouse was again revisited. The board’s Finance Committee will begin looking into the new possible allowances for increased public comment time and report back with a possible recommendation.

Smile brightly! DuPage County Health Department offers free dental screening for kids

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is offering free dental screenings for school-aged children on-site at the Central Public Health Center, 111 N. County Farm Rd., this Friday, Feb. 28.

DCHD dentists will provide free dental check-ups, oral health education, and take-home oral care kits. Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling (630) 221-7776.

The event is part of “Give Kids a Smile Day,” a nationwide initiative by the American Dental Association (ADA) to provide essential dental care to children in need.

Benet and Waubonsie girls basketball advance to Sectional Finals

Benet Academy and Waubonsie Valley both won last night at the IHSA girls basketball sectional semifinals at Bolingbrook High School. The Warriors erased a 15-point deficit against the host school.

The Redwings utilized a strong second half to outlast Downers Grove North. For a third straight season, the two local schools will meet up in the Sectional Finals, which will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Bolingbrook.