Bank robber sentenced | IMEA contract discussions | Naperville Central alum in international competition

Naperville bank robber sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison

A Villa Park man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in federal prison for robbing five different financial institutions in the Chicagoland area, one of which was a Naperville bank.

Learn more about the incidents.

Discussion on Naperville IMEA contract decision continues with vote expected next month

A decision on Naperville’s relationship with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency beyond 2035 could be made at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19, based on a recent

plan set in motion.

The council at its meeting Tuesday, July 15, approved plans for a workshop on long-term energy options on Monday, July 28, and received comments from more than two-dozen people on the issue during public forum.

Read more about what the speakers had to say about the IMEA contract extension proposal and other possibilities on the table.

Naperville protesters join nationwide Day of Action honoring John Lewis

Community members lined both sides of the Washington Street Bridge in Naperville Thursday evening to take part in the “Good Trouble Lives On” John Lewis Day of Action.

Hear more about the cause that brought them to the bridge.

Naperville musicians touring as part of School of Rock AllStars

Two young musicians will be representing Naperville as they rock around the country,

Andrew Russel, a 2025 graduate of Naperville North High School and Adam Bodtke, an upcoming senior at Naperville Central High School, have been selected to perform in this year’s School of Rock AllStars.

Learn more about the musical journey they’ll be on this week.

Naperville Central grad Anderson Fuhrer approaches the summit at the Sport Climbing World Championships

Earlier this summer, recent Naperville Central graduate Anderson Fuhrer reached new heights, finishing in second place in the U19 division for lead sport climbing at the USA Climbing Youth Nationals in Portland, Oregon.

The runner-up performance will send Fuhrer to compete in the International Federation of Sport Climbing Youth World Championships in Helsinki, Finland, at the end of July.

Hear more about how Fuhrer has summited the world of sport climbing.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

July 21 – Planet Earth’s Future: Student Voices on Climate Change by Accelerate Climate Solutions

July 22 – Historic Trolley Tour of Naperville by Naperville Trolley

July 22 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

July 22 – River Sounds in downtown Naperville

July 22 – Naperville Millennium Carillon Summer Recital

July 23 – Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue by BrightSide Theatre

July 23 – Crafternoon: Recycled Book Sun at 95th Street Library

July 23 – Arbor Evenings at Morton Arboretum

July 23 and 25 – Naperville Safety Town Open Bike Night

July 24 – Green Earth Harvest Farm Stand at McDonald Farm

July 24 – The Wonder of Water, concert by DuPage Symphony Orchestra and Naperville Municipal Band

July 25 – Birdies and Brews at The Morton Arboretum

July 25 – A Night At the Movies: presenting Elf, by Naperville Park District

July 25 – Moonlit Movies: Kung Fu Panda 4 at Cantigny

July 25 – The Block Party Bros Live! at 95th Street Library

July 25 to Aug 3 – Legally Blonde presented by Summer Place Theatre

July 26 – Naperville Farmers Market near the 5th Avenue Train Station

July 26 – Latin (sub)URBAN Art Walk in downtown Naperville

July 26 – Latin Rhythms on the Riverwalk at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals patio

July 26 – Summer Sip & Shop at Fox Valley Mall

July 27 – Concerts in your Park: Mixtape Junkies at Cantore Park

July 27 – Speakeasy Escape Room at Naper Settlement