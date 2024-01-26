Bar Louie opening | Migrant housing proposal dropped | Flood watch, dense fog

Bar Louie back in town with new south Naperville location opening Monday

Bar Louie is making a return to Naperville, with a new location opening in Naper Crossings on Monday, Jan. 29. The restaurant will offer up all its regular favorites, and some specials for its opening week. Find out more about what guests can expect.

Naperville will not move ahead with sign-up list to house migrants

Naperville will not move ahead with the suggestion to compile a sign-up list of area homeowners who would be willing to house migrants. The news was announced Thursday in a memorandum from Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger. Learn more about why that decision was made.

Flood watch, dense fog advisory for Naperville area

With temperatures rising and snow melting, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Naperville area through noon on Monday. The watch covers a number of counties, including DuPage and Will.

Melting ice and snow, along with ongoing rain, are all contributors to rising rivers and creeks. This could inundate drainage areas, with storm drains and ditches potentially becoming clogged with pieces of ice and snow, causing localized flooding.

Naperville and the surrounding area is also under a dense fog advisory until 4 p.m. on Friday. Travel could be impacted, with visibility potentially dropping to a quarter mile or less. Forecasters say more dense fog could return tonight. Keep up with the current forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.

State Rep. Yang Rohr co-sponsors Illinois school safety law

An Illinois state representative from Naperville helped pass a bill that allows first responders to enter schools faster during emergencies. It requires that a plan be set in place to help facilitate rapid response. Find out more about HB3559.

Naperville Central bowler heads to state meet

The boys bowling state meet begins today at the St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon. Naperville Central junior Tommy Kradenpoth is the lone representative competing at the state tournament after finishing as the runner up at the Sandburg sectional.

Kradenpoth also competed at state last season, where the Redhawks finished in 7th place as a team.