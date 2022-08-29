Barricaded Subject Situation | Mid-Century Architecture Exhibit | Local on American Ninja Warrior Finals

Barricaded Subject Situation

A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves in a Naperville residence Saturday night. Naperville Police say they responded to the 400 block of E. Bailey Road around 6:40 p.m. after receiving a domestic incident call. The situation shifted into a barricaded subject with a weapon, requiring more law enforcement at the scene. Police say the incident lasted into the early hours of Sunday morning. Eventually the suspect was taken into custody without incident and the firearm was recovered.

Mid-Century Architecture Exhibit

A new exhibit at North Central College is taking a look at how mid-century modern architecture helped influence both the college campus and the city of Naperville. The display, located in the college’s Schoenherr Gallery, centers around both the architecture and social changes happening between 1939 and 1970. Furniture such as desks, chairs and tables, as well as blueprints and bricks, are just some of the items on display. The exhibit runs through December 9.

Homecoming Fest

On Saturday friends and families came together for the second annual Saints Peter and Paul Homecoming Fest. It was a day full of music, food, drinks, and kid-friendly fun. The parish first launched the fest in 2021 to help celebrate its 175th anniversary, welcoming a crowd of thirteen hundred. This year they topped that, with more than 2,000 people showing up for a festive farewell to summer.

Local in American Ninja Warriors Finals

Tonight Naperville resident Cam Baumgartner will appear in the conclusion of the national finals of American Ninja Warrior. The 24-year-old successfully made his way through stages 1 and 2 of the competition, and should he last through stages 3 and 4 in Las Vegas, he could take home $1 million. As the show is pre-taped, Cam already knows the result, but everyone else will have to tune in to NBC tonight at 7 p.m. to find out.