Basement fire displaces 4 | Revamping city board appointment process | Downtown Starbucks reopening

Basement fire causes $150K in damages, displaces 4

A basement fire caused $150,000 in damages and left four people without a home in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to the fire at a home in the 3400 block of Caine Drive around 12:30 a.m. after residents smelled smoke and heard their smoke detectors sound, according to a news release. The two occupants of the home who had been there at the time had already safely evacuated.

Firefighters found that a fire in the basement had burned through the subfloor, extending to the floors above. They were able to get the fire under control within about 25 minutes. No one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Call to revamp appointment process for city boards, commissions

The League of Women Voters of Naperville (LWVN) believes the city needs a revamped process for filling vacancies on municipal advisory boards and commissions. Learn more about the recommendations they made at Tuesday night’s Naperville City Council Meeting.

Council approves Route 59 Dunkin’ Go

Also at last night’s meeting, city council approved the development of a Dunkin’ Go at the southwest corner of Route 59 and Diehl Road. Learn more about the drive-thru-only Dunkin’ location coming to Naperville.

Loaves & Fishes renames Aurora hub in honor of former volunteer

Loaves & Fishes Community Services recently renamed its Aurora building in honor of one of its early volunteers, Linnea Eleanor Rutkowski. Find out more about what led to this special honor.

Downtown Naperville Starbucks to reopen on May 19

The Starbucks in downtown Naperville located at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue is set to reopen this Friday, May 19.

The location had previously been a Starbucks Reserve, offering special café food like pizzas and soups, along with cocktails, wine, and beer, and a special espresso menu. But the company decided to temporarily close the location to transform it into a traditional Starbucks, offering standard blended beverages, seasonal lattes, and the chain’s usual menu items.