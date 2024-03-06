Beer pour limits | 4 eagle nests in preserves | Indoor recreation space input

Council approves adjusted beer pour limits ordinance

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Naperville City Council voted 8-1 in favor of an ordinance to increase beer pour limits for Naperville restaurants.

All establishments in the city with a Class B liquor license will be allowed to serve up to 32 ounces of draft beer or cider in a single container, with a limit of one per customer, before 10 p.m., or 11 p.m. for restaurants with a late-night permit.

On its meeting agenda, the proposed ordinance also required a 5% alcohol by volume limit (ABV) on 32-ounce drinks, but there was enough support on the dais to remove that stipulation before the vote. The lone no-vote on the ordinance was from Councilman Ian Holzhauer, who voiced concerns about taking out the ABV limit.

The discussion on increasing alcohol pour limits was sparked last month after two restaurants planned for the Block 59 development threatened to break their leases if the city did not adjust the limits.

Fourth eagle nest found in Will County forest preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has discovered a fourth bald eagle nest on its grounds, with each of the nests they’ve found having a pair of eagles incubating eggs.

Will County Audubon member and forest preserve volunteer Joel Craig said this is the first time the county has had four active nests.

Park district seeking resident input on indoor recreation space

The Naperville Park District is seeking resident input on indoor recreation space. It will be offering three different ways to weigh in: focus groups, a community survey, and open house events.

First up are the focus groups, for which residents can sign up and take a short survey online to be considered for inclusion. They’ll be held on Wednesday, March 20, and Wednesday, April 3. Interest forms must be completed by Monday, March 11 for consideration in the groups.

The park district says input gathered through the three methods will be the “cornerstone” of developing its Indoor Space Needs Assessment.

District 203 planning to reduce its total tax levy

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education had a preliminary discussion of lowering the total 2023 tax levy in the amount of $1.21 million. The discussion comes in anticipation of tax bills this spring.

While District 203 approved its 2023 levy amount in December, there is a provision to abate levy dollars each March that would be designated to service previously issued debt.

In December, the board-adopted resolution proposed a total $293.2 million levy across all funds. The board will vote at its March 18 meeting on the debt service abatement.

More than 800,000 meals packed at Feed the Need event at Benedictine

Nearly 3,000 people packed into Benedictine University’s Dan and Ada Rice Center last weekend for the 13th annual Feed The Need! Illinois MobilePack event.

More than 800,000 meals were packed during the two-day event: enough to feed more than 2,000 kids per day for an entire year.

