Beer pour limits discussed | BIBIBOP opening | Central alum creates Grammy videos

Block 59 project up in the air after Naperville City Council pushes vote on beer pour limits

The Naperville City Council approved increased wine pour limits for area restaurants but tabled a vote on beer pour restrictions at its meeting on Tuesday, a move which now leaves a planned business district in jeopardy. The discussion was sparked by two restaurants planned for the Block 59 redevelopment who plan to break their lease if the dais does not approve the increases.

Gluten-free Korean-based restaurant BIBIBOP opening in Naperville Thursday

BIBIBOP is opening its doors in Naperville at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 1309 S. Naper Blvd. The Korean-based chain restaurant serves 100% gluten-free bowls, with several vegetarian options, in a fast-casual setting.

7 Brew coffee shop proposal gets a favorable vote

Naperville residents might soon have another option for their daily java jolt, based on a vote Wednesday from Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Arkansas-based 7 Brew, a growing chain with nearly 200 operations across the U.S., has announced plans to open a store at the site of a former BankFinancial at 1200 E. Ogden Ave.

The company, which touts speed and proprietary coffee blends, plans to raze the vacant bank building on the 0.58-acre parcel, which is located at the southwest corner of Ogden and Iroquois Avenues. Commissioners reviewed several technical details about the company’s plans and gave a favorable recommendation to the city council.

Traffic changes to part of Washington Street in downtown Naperville take effect

Washington Street in downtown Naperville is now seeing some traffic changes due to streetscape construction work in the area. It’s been reduced to one lane in each direction in the section between Aurora and Jefferson Avenues.

D203 planning increases to hourly pay rates

Many of Naperville School District 203’s hourly positions will increase by at least $1 in the 2024-25 school year, following a vote taken at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

The board and administrators have been reviewing salaries for positions not represented by collective bargaining groups. Crossing guards, seasonal custodial staff and technology project leaders, and support roles are among the positions.

D203 also is moving forward on a planned $5 daily increase in substitute teacher pay, bringing it up to $130 for a full day’s work. Earlier this month, D203 officials reported an 87% fill rate for substitute teachers this past fall, and the hope is the pay bump will close that gap.

Naperville Central alum Jackson Wigger creates videos for the Grammys and Super Bowl

If you watched the 2024 Grammys, then you saw videos by Jackson Wigger. The Naperville Central High School alum travels the country to shoot, edit, and create visual effects for events and celebrity tours.

