Benet athletic facilities upgrade approved | Holi festival | Pinwheels for prevention

Benet Academy athletic facilities changes get approval from Lisle Village Board

The Lisle Village Board on Monday approved Benet Academy’s latest set of plans for changes to its athletic facilities, which include two synthetic turf fields, new buildings, and a number of other upgrades.

The vote came after a years-long series of discussions, including a call from Mayor Mary Jo Mullen in January to bring all sides together to seek compromise.

Read more about the Village Board’s vote and what residents, Benet representatives, and the board had to say about it.

IDOT recognizes Distracted Driver Awareness Month with reminder to “Drop it and Drive”

In light of April being Distracted Driver Awareness Month, the Illinois Department of Transportation is partnering with state and local law enforcement to remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road and put their phones away. Additional officers this month will be keeping a watchful eye out for distracted drivers.

IDOT statistics show that 253 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in Illinois between 2020 and 2024. Manual use of a phone while driving is prohibited by Illinois law, but authorities say even legal hands-free use can be distracting.

Officials advise putting a phone on do not disturb or silent before driving, and asking a passenger to handle any calls or texts that are urgent. Placing the phone in the back seat, or out of reach, is also recommended. If there is a need for a driver to use the phone, IDOT advises pulling over and parking in a safe place to do so.

New director of high school curriculum coming to IPSD 204

The Indian Prairie School District 204 school board has selected Jessica Hurt as the district’s new director of high school curriculum.

Hurt is currently the principal at York Community High School.

Learn more about Hurt and when she’ll step into this new role.

16th annual Holi festival drenches Naperville in color and community

A kaleidoscope of colors filled the air Saturday at Naperville’s Rotary Hill during the celebration of Holi, the traditional Indian Festival of Colors.

This annual event invites participants to throw powdered pigment into the air, commemorating the passing of winter and the arrival of spring.

Take a look at the tossing of the colors in this community celebration.

Planting pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

On Saturday, April 4, nearly 200 pinwheels were “planted” at Naperville Safety Town for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Exchange Club of Will DuPage, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Bikers Against Child Abuse, and the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Juniorettes partnered up for the display, meant to raise awareness of the issue.

Hear from some of the organizers about the importance of this mission.