Block 59 ice rink | Leaf collection timeline | Calamos receives Greek honor

Outdoor ice skating rink coming to Naperville’s Block 59

A new outdoor ice skating rink is coming soon to Naperville’s Block 59, just in time for the holiday season.

The Rink will open at the restaurant and entertainment development on Nov. 20 and will remain on the property through Jan. 18.

Curbside leaf collection to start Oct. 20

As leaves begin to fall, the city is gearing up for its annual bulk curbside leaf collection.

This year’s pickup cycles will begin Oct. 20, Nov. 3, and Nov. 17, with the program ending Nov. 26. There will be one collection by the city per cycle, so leaves should be put in the street next to the curb by 6 a.m. at the beginning of each to ensure pickup. Storm drains should be kept clear to prevent flooding.

Street sweeping will take place at the conclusion of the program to get rid of any lingering debris. Full details on the program can be found on the city’s website.

Naperville businessman awarded one of Greece’s highest honors

Naperville businessman John Calamos has been awarded one of Greece’s highest honors.

The founder and chairman of Calamos Investments recently received the Order of the Phoenix medal, presented to him by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The award, established in 1926, is given to Greeks who have distinguished themselves in fields such as public administration, commerce, and industry and shipping, and to foreigners who have helped enhance Greece’s international standing in those fields.

Naperville Park District considering 95th Street Center lease renewal

The Naperville Park District’s existing lease within the multi-tenant 95th Street Center, 2244 95th St., could continue in 2026, based on a preliminary discussion at a recent park board meeting.

The district’s existing lease within the facility expires at the end of the year, and talks with the center’s landlord are underway, according to officials. The preliminary proposal includes a 4% rental fee increase, which means the district would pay $10,623.38 per month or $127,480.56 per year to use the space.

District officials have indicated the 95th Street Center space has been widely used, with 220 classes held this year and approximately 1,600 participants served. The spot has been touted as a means of serving residents on Naperville’s southern end with indoor recreation offerings.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Oct. 6 – Performing Under Pressure: Delivering Excellence in Imperfect Conditions by Jim Perona at Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center

Oct. 6 – West Towns Chorus free public performance at the Smykal Pavilion on the Naperville Riverwalk

Oct. 9 – Crafternoon: Owl Witch Gathering at 95th Street Library

Oct. 9 – An Evening with Jeff Mauro presented by College of DuPage

Oct. 9 to 12 – Musical of Musicals: The Musical presented by North Central College Department of Theatre

Oct. 9 to 19 – The Crucible presented by College Theater at the Playhouse Theatre

Oct. 10 – Homeward: A Movement Journey through Migration, Identity, and Belonging at Madden Theater

Oct. 10 – “Cantare” presented by Chicago a cappella at Wentz Concert Hall

Oct. 11 – Naperville Farmers Market near the 5th Avenue Train Station

Oct. 11 – Public Open House on possible Naperville Park District referendum held at South Maintenance Facility

Oct. 11 – Pink Saree 5k & Wellness Expo at Whalon Lake

Oct. 11 – Water Lantern Festival at Neuqua Valley High School

Oct. 11 – Sanjeevani 4 U 10th Anniversary Gala at The Matrix Club

Oct. 11 – Tales of Imagination by DuPage Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 11 – Riverwalk Viewing of Moon and other Night Sky Objects by Naperville Astronomical Association

Oct. 12 – Capitol Fools at Belushi Performance Hall