Body found confirmed as missing woman | D203 proposed schedule changes dropped | Family tradition inspires business

Body found in Springbrook Prairie confirmed to be missing Naperville woman

The DuPage County Coroner’s office has identified the body found in Naperville’s Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve last month as that of missing Naperville woman Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede.

Superintendent confirms District 203’s Innovative School Experience proposal not moving forward

Talks of implementing the Innovative School Experience proposal with Naperville School District 203 are off the table, Superintendent Dan Bridges confirmed at a board of education meeting Monday.

Bridges made the official announcement that the proposal is “not moving forward” during his superintendent’s report in a follow-up to last week’s ratification of a new teacher contract between the Naperville 203 Board of Education and the Naperville Unit Education Association. Bridges said the status of the Innovative School Experience remained a lingering question within the community after the contract agreement was reached.

The new contract does not have language about the Innovative School Experience, Bridges said, and NUEA members will not be required to carry out any of its provisions. The proposal drew widespread scrutiny and concern among parents and teachers early this year, particularly in terms of its scheduling impact.

IPSD 204 tracking growth of restorative practices model for discipline

Three years into using a restorative practices model for addressing student misbehavior, officials in Indian Prairie School District 204 say they’re liking the results.

Administrators shared an analysis of four core elements of restorative practices with school board members during Monday’s meeting.

Sindt Woods Trail renovation

The Naperville Park District is in the preliminary stages of considering trail improvements at Sindt Woods within Riverwalk Park, 500 Jackson Ave. A crushed stone pavement and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act are included in the plans.

The Naperville Park Board had a preliminary discussion about the Sindt Woods Trail improvements at its Thursday, Aug. 28 meeting. Further discussions and a possible contract award could occur this month.

Naperville woman builds business around family egg roll tradition

For the last three years, Naperville resident Lisa Kapryan has sold vegetable egg rolls at various markets in the area through her business, Maly’s Foods.

It’s a Laotian recipe that’s part of her lifelong family tradition.

