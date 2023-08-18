Boy Scout funds stolen | Campaign against impaired driving | Old Naperville Day

Treasurer of Boy Scout troop charged with stealing funds

An Aurora man who served as treasurer of a Boy Scout troop has been charged with stealing more than $20,000 from the troop’s bank account. Find out more about the case.

Statewide campaign against impaired driving starts today

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois State Police and other state law enforcement agencies in a campaign against impaired driving that kicks off today and lasts through the Labor Day weekend.

Authorities are reminding the public to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and that if they “Drive High, Get a DUI.” They’ll be on the lookout for violators of those rules, particularly during this heightened enforcement period which runs through the early morning of September 5. The campaign will include increased patrols, more messaging about the dangers of impaired driving, and roadside safety checks.

Officers will also be keeping a watchful eye out for those not wearing seat belts, speeders, and distracted drivers.

Health spa planned for former two-story residence

The owner of a local health and wellness spa received a favorable vote from the Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday to relocate and set up shop within a former two-story residence. The proposal is compatible with municipal zoning in the immediate area.

Rose Thai Spa, which opened in Naperville in 2019 and had operated in the downtown corridor, plans to relocate to the former home at 847 N. Center St., without making any modifications to the building.

The 2,073-square-foot space will accommodate three offices, a nail room, a beauty room, and an aesthetics room. Representatives of the local establishment say the move is necessary because of a growing clientele base.

Resident’s concerned call leads to the arrest of three

Naperville police are applauding a resident whose call about suspicious behavior on his block led to the arrest of three people, charged with felony burglary.

The resident called the police last week when he saw some people “suspiciously looking into parked cars on his street,” police said in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the scene, and conducted a legal traffic stop on the suspects’ car as they were leaving the area. The three were allegedly linked to two overnight motor vehicle burglaries.

Officers said this case is a reminder to all that if you “See Something, Say Something,” and that it’s important to “Lock if or Lose it.”

Old Naperville Day this Sunday

Old Naperville Day will take place this Sunday, August 20, from noon to 7 p.m.

The annual block party will be held in downtown Naperville, right in front of longtime Naperville restaurant The Lantern, on West Chicago Avenue. Music, food and drinks, kids’ activities, and live music will all be part of the day’s fun.

Proceeds from the event will benefit DuPagePads, which works to put an end to local homelessness. The event is free and open to all.

Weekend weather outlook

It’s looking like a warm weekend ahead, though we’ll ease into that heat with a Friday high of 78 degrees.

Saturday should bring some sun, and with it, a high of about 87 degrees. The sunny skies will continue into Sunday, with temperatures moving up the thermometer to a high in the mid-90s. Keep an eye on your daily weather forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.