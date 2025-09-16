Business burglaries | New Indian restaurant opens | Benet golf alum goes pro

Homeless man charged in string of Naperville business burglaries

A homeless man has been charged in connection with six burglaries at businesses in Naperville, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres announced Monday.

Prudencio Ugaban, 54, was charged with six counts of burglary and appeared in court on Monday morning.

Find out more about the arrest.

Indian-movie themed restaurant and bar opens in former Aurelio’s building

A new Indian-movie themed restaurant and bar opened its doors on Monday in Naperville, taking over the building that was formerly Aurelio’s Pizza.

Tollywood Lounge is a new Indian restaurant and sports bar that pays homage to India’s rising Telugu or Tollywood film industry.

Take a look inside the new business.

Naperville Hispanic Heritage Festival unites community with culture, music and flavor

A celebration of community, heritage and the growing diversity of Naperville drew families to Central Park over the weekend during the city’s fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Attendees enjoyed food, music, art, and other activities as they honored and learned about Hispanic culture.

Learn more about the festivities.

Benet Academy alum Lauren Beaudreau makes her professional golf dreams come true

Lauren Beaudreau, a former Benet Academy star, has turned a longtime passion for golf into a professional career.

Now splitting her time between Illinois summers and Florida winters, she competes on the LPGA Epson Qualifying Tour against some of the top rising players in the world.

Hear about Beaudreau’s journey to the professional ranks.

Upcoming park ribbon cuttings

The Naperville Park District has three ribbon cuttings on the calendar this fall, beginning with the unveiling of a new playground at Meadow Glens Park, 1303 Muirhead Ave., at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23.

A ribbon cutting for the new Max’s Mission mural installation at the Rothermel Family Skate Facility, 500 W. Jackson Ave., is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Lastly, the grand opening ribbon-cutting of the new Fairlane Farms Park, 5904 Book Rd., within the new Polo Club residential development, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7.