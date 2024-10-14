Butterball Turkey Talk-Line remodel | Rotary coat drive | Halloween houses map

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line receives newly renovated space

Halloween is just around the corner, yet Naperville’s Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is already gearing up for the Thanksgiving season with a newly renovated space.

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line upgraded its kitchen, entrance, training classroom, break rooms, and talk-line center with new computers to better assist those with turkey needs this November.

Take a look inside the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s new space.

District 203’s review of IT purchases

In another preliminary step in assembling the 2025-26 school year budget, Naperville School District 203 administrators and board of education members are in the process of reviewing information technology expenses for the next fiscal year, and beyond.

Based on preliminary information shared at Monday’s board of education meeting, District 203 administrators are proposing $2.239 million in IT expenses for the 2025-26 school year. The figure is a decrease from the $4.975 million allocated this school year as the district transitions to a 4-year refresh for student devices.

The board of education could vote on the IT purchasing plan for the 2025-26 school year at its Oct. 21 meeting.

Cosley Zoo’s Pumpkin Fest in full swing

Cosley Zoo’s annual Pumpkin Fest is now in full swing. It has been a tradition at the zoo for 41 years and runs for the whole month of October, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Take a look at what’s featured at Cosley Zoo for this year’s Pumpkin Fest.

Rotary Club of Naperville hosting homeless veteran coat drive

The Rotary Club of Naperville is hosting a homeless veteran coat drive through Oct. 28. The club is accepting men’s winter coats in new or good condition, in sizes L through XXXL.

Donation drop-off boxes are located at: Casey’s Foods, Bethany Lutheran Church, District 203 Administration Offices, Friedrich Jones Funeral Home, Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, all three Naperville Public Libraries, Riverwalk Adult Day Services, Spring-Green Lawn Care, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, and St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Coats will be distributed to homeless veterans on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Stand Down Day in Chicago.

2024 Naperville Halloween houses map

The Believe House in Naperville has released the 2024 Naperville Halloween houses map for all in the community to enjoy. This year, the map highlights 120 spooktacular homes in the area.

The map can be found on the Believe House Facebook page.