Campaign contribution disclosure repeal | Interfaith solidarity event | Sober driving campaign

Council repeals campaign contribution disclosure ordinance

In a 5-4 vote, Naperville City Council has repealed the campaign contribution disclosure ordinance. The ordinance required that before voting on an issue, council members publicly state if they had received a donation of $750 or more from an interested party. Read more about the discussion and decision.

DuPage County Board considers adding some evening meetings

The DuPage County Board will vote at its Oct. 24 meeting on whether to shift one or two of its meetings to the evening in the coming year.

The idea was brought up by county board member Dawn DeSart at the group’s Oct. 10 meeting, as a proposed amendment to the 2024 board meeting schedule. DeSart said the change in time for two of the meetings might give more community members who work during the day a chance to attend. Her initial proposal was to hold the May 28 and Nov. 12 meetings at 6 p.m.

Though many board members showed support for at least one evening meeting to gauge interest, some felt the proposal was rushed and requested more time to consider and discuss. After an 8 to 8 split vote to table the motion, DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy voted to delay discussion on the amendment until the next meeting.

NILA to host interfaith solidarity event on Sunday

The Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association (NILA) is hosting an interfaith solidarity event on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. at Benedictine University’s Goodwin Hall, 5700 College Rd., Lisle.

Organizers say the gathering is meant to unite the community against hate and intolerance in light of the recent fatal stabbing of a Muslim boy from Plainfield, an alleged local Quran burning incident, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The event will feature various religious and governmental leaders sharing their perspectives on interfaith respect and dialogue. It is open to all.

NCTV17 will be streaming live coverage of the event on both our channel and our website.

Sober driving campaign for Halloween

The Naperville Police Department is asking the public to “keep the scares off the road” this Halloween, and drive sober and safe. Find out more about the statewide safe driving enforcement campaign.

National Immigrants Day in Naperville on Oct. 28

At its meeting last night, Naperville City Council proclaimed Oct. 28 as National Immigrants Day in the City of Naperville.

The proclamation was inspired by former President Ronald Reagan, who first set Oct. 28 as National Immigrants Day in 1987 to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the unveiling of the Statue of Liberty.

The city encourages Naperville residents to embrace their cultural heritage with ceremonies, programs, and activities.