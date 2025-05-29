Candace Parker jersey retirement | Rowan ear piercing shop opening | Talley Educator of Year

Naperville Central alum and WNBA great Candace Parker to have jersey retired

Naperville Central alum and future Hall of Famer Candace Parker will have her jersey retired by the Chicago Sky on August 25.

Parker signed with her hometown team prior to the 2021 season, leading the Sky to the first WNBA Championship in team history later that year. A three-time WNBA Champion and a two-time MVP, Parker announced her retirement from basketball in April of 2024.

Parker will also be at an event discussing her new book “The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions,” at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville on Saturday afternoon.

DuPage County Board members seek report on corrections protocol after settled lawsuit

The ink has dried on a settlement agreement related to an inmate’s death two years ago at the DuPage County Correctional Center, and several DuPage County Board members are calling for a report on DuPage Sheriff’s Department protocols to ensure future incidents do not happen again.

The $11 million settlement is related to the June 2023 death of Reneyda Aguilar-Hurtado, 50, who was found unresponsive in her cell.

Rowan ear piercing studio opens in downtown Naperville on Friday

Rowan is opening in downtown Naperville on Friday, May 30.

Its ear piercing studio at 50 S. Main St. will be its fifth in Illinois.

Rowan, a woman-founded, women-led business, is known for providing ear piercing by licensed nurses, with hypoallergenic earrings. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

District 204’s Talley named Administrator and Educator of the Year

The DuPage Regional Office of Education has named Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley the 2025 Administrator of the Year and Educator of the Year.

The school board praised Talley for the honor during a recent meeting, saying his focus on academics, student well-being, and equity has been a positive. The board further applauded Talley’s work for helping “raise student achievement and expand mental health support across the district.”

“This honor celebrates his deep commitment to students, families and staff,” school board member Catey Genc said, while reading a “board salute” about Talley’s award. Talley joined District 204 in 2020 and recently announced he will step down at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Fresh fitness equipment, playground coming to Meadow Glens

New fitness stations and playground equipment are on their way to Meadow Glens Park this construction season as part of Naperville Park District’s capital improvements.

IPSD 204 sends off Class of 2025 graduates

Students from Indian Prairie School District 204 walked across the stage for one last time during the commencement ceremonies at Northern Illinois University on Sunday.

More than 2000 seniors in total from Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, and Waubonsie Valley high schools graduated in ceremonies spread out throughout the day at the university’s convocation center.

