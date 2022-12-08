Candidate Petitions Objections | Naperville Man Found Dead in Car | DiBernardo Signs With Current

Candidates Face Objections to Nomination Petitions

Three Naperville candidates in the upcoming consolidated general election are facing objections to their nomination petitions.

Mayoral candidate Tiffany Stephens and city council candidates Derek McDaniel and Nag Jaiswal could be removed from the April ballot if the objections are found to be valid. The City of Naperville’s electoral board will hold a hearing on Monday, December 12 to make that determination.

The electoral board is made up of Mayor Steve Chirico, Naperville city councilman Paul Hinterlong, and City Clerk Pam Gallahue.

Two Naperville residents filed the objections to the petitions. For Stephens, the objection centers on a question of residency. For McDaniel, it’s a question of proper page numbering and fastening of the sheets. And for Jaiswal, it’s a question of a number of inconsistencies in his filing petition.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m., and will be held at the Naperville Municipal Center council chambers. It is open to the public, and will be streamed live on the city’s website, and broadcast live on WCNC.

Naperville Man Found Dead, Shot, in Car in Bolingbrook

A Naperville man was found dead in a car in Bolingbrook on Tuesday, having been shot multiple times, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Officials said police officers received a report of suspicious circumstances in a parking lot on the 600 block of W. Boughton Road, just before 10:40 a.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim, later identified as Eric O. Stubblefield, dead in the car.

The 38-year-old appeared to have been shot multiple times, police said. An autopsy was performed but final cause and manner of death has yet to be released, pending toxicology reports.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620, or reach out anonymously to Bolingbrook Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.

Naperville Ambulance in Ukraine

A retired Naperville ambulance now has a new home at a fire department in Ukraine.

The ambulance had first been slated to be sent to Cancun, one of Naperville’s sister cities. But after arrangements for that fell through, Naperville City Council changed the destination to Ukraine instead, after the Rotary Club of Naperville made the request, offering to fund the cost of transporting it.

In late June, the ambulance started its journey. It was shipped to Germany, then went to Poland, and finally was driven by Rotarians into Ukraine. It was initially taken to a hospital for use, but was too large for its needs, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

Now, the ambulance is permanently housed at the Cherkasy Fire Department in central Ukraine, helping in medical situations that arise from heavy operations like building collapses or mine clearing.

Naperville Municipal Band Holiday Concert

The sounds of the season will be ringing from Wentz Hall at North Central College on Sunday, December 11, as the Naperville Municipal Band puts on its Holiday Concert.

The annual concert will feature a lineup of holiday songs and Christmas carols. It starts at 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, check out the Naperville Municipal Band website.

Vanessa DiBernardo Signs With Kansas City Current

Waubonsie Valley soccer standout and longtime Chicago Red Stars midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo has found a new home with the Kansas City Current.

The Naperville native announced earlier this week that she would not be re-signing with the Red Stars, and has reached an agreement on a two-year contract with the Current.

DiBernardo was drafted fourth overall by the Red Stars out of the University of Illinois in 2014, serving as a team captain for multiple seasons and recording over 10,000 minutes played in Chicago.

While playing at Waubonsie Valley, DiBernardo won three state championships with the Warriors in 2007, 2008 and 2010. She was also a two time All-American with the green and gold and was honored as the Gatorade Illinois Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2010.

In addition to DiBernardo, the Kansas City Current also signed another former Red Stars midfielder, Morgan Gautrat, to a two-year deal.