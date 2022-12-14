Candidates For Park, School Boards | Photo Contest Winner | Bubble Bash

Candidates Filing For D203, IPSD204 Boards

Several candidates have already turned in their filing petitions to run for spots on the Naperville Park District, Naperville School District 203, and Indian Prairie School District 204 boards. There are three open slots on each.

So far just one candidate, Christopher Jacks, has turned in paperwork for a park district board position. Jacks has been a member of the Naperville Historical Preservation since 2017.

For District 203, incumbents Kristine Gericke and Joseph Kozminski both filed their paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday, as did newcomer Barbara Higgs. Higgs formerly worked for CBS television and is now retired.

In District 204, incumbents Justin Karubas and Mark Rising filed at 8 a.m. on Monday morning, as did newcomer Catey Genc. Genc is president of the Indian Prairie Parents’ Council.

Naperville Man Wins November Photo Contest

Naperville resident Bertrand Leclerq won the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest for the month of November.

Leclerq snapped a picture of a bald eagle, wings outstretched as it prepared to take flight from a tree branch. The photo was taken at McKinley Woods in Naperville.

Each month, judges from the forest preserve district choose five top photos from those submitted, and let the public pick the winner by weighing in on Facebook. Leclerq received a $75 Visa gift card for his win.

The contest continues through December, when one more monthly winner will be chosen. Then in January, first, second and third place winners for the entire year will be chosen, winning Visa gift cards.

More information about the contest is available on the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website.

DuPage County Board Term Lengths Determined

Term lengths for newly elected DuPage County Board members were determined yesterday through a special lottery draw.

In District 5, which covers the majority of Naperville, board members Sadia Covert and Dawn DeSart will serve four-year terms, with board member Patty Gustin serving a two-year term.

The term lengths needed to be drawn due to the recent redistricting of the county board map, to make sure there is equal distribution of terms among the districts.

DuPage Children’s Museum’s Bubble Bash

The DuPage Children’s Museum’s Bubble Bash, now in its 20th year, returns again to bring some family-friendly New Year’s Eve fun.

The celebration features music, all the fun the museum has to offer, special activities like firework art and party rocket launchers, and an interactive photo booth. There’s also a special early countdown to noon with a choice of bubbles, confetti, live music. There’s also a a quiet countdown option.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 31. Ticket information is available on the museum’s website.