Capitol Breach Sentencing | Baird & Warner Groundbreaking | Festival of Lights

Naperville Woman Sentenced for Capitol Breach

A Naperville woman has been sentenced to a year and a half of probation for her role in the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Dawn Frankowski, 54, received the sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Court judge Amy Berman Jackson, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. Frankowski had pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge, for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Frankowski was inside the Capitol for about 11 minutes and entered into two offices. Her attorney said Frankowski had gone to Washington, D.C. with a friend to attend President Donald Trump’s rally. He said she did not cause any damage during the time she was inside the Capitol.

Frankowski was also required to pay a $700 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Baird & Warner Groundbreaking

Yesterday Baird & Warner broke ground at the site of a new 15,000-square-foot office space at 1528 Aurora Avenue.

The new location will allow the company space for about 475 agents, along with operations for mortgage, title, and support staff. It’s an upgrade from their current close-to 10,000 square foot location at 836 W. 75th Street, which the company says it has outgrown.

Baird & Warner has been a part of the Naperville community for nearly 60 years, with that anniversary coming up on January 4, 2023.

Construction on the new office building is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Wish List Exhibit at Naper Settlement

There’s a new exhibit at Naper Settlement that’s the perfect fit for the holiday season. The Wish List: A Season of Holiday Catalog Dreams features images from vintage catalogs, and some popular toys found throughout the 20th century.

Admission to the exhibit is included with museum admission. The Wish List runs through January 6.

Holiday Lights Recycling

As you pull out those holiday lights, make sure to dispose of those that don’t work anymore responsibly. The Naperville Park District can help you out, offering five different spots to drop off nonworking lights for recycling from now through February 1, 2023. Collection bins are available at:

Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center at 305 W. Jackson Ave.

Fort Hill Activity Center at 20 Fort Hill Drive

Knoch Knolls Nature Center at 320 Knoch Knolls Rd.

Springbrook Golf Course Golf Shop at 2220 W. 83 rd

Naperbrook Golf Course Golf Shop at 22204 W. Hassert Blvd.

Lights can also be dropped off year-round at the city’s Electronics Recycling Center at 156 Fort Hill Drive.

Mini-lights, C-7 lights, C-9 lights, rope lights, LED lights and extension cords of all colors and lengths will be accepted. The lights should be removed from any bags or boxes before being dropped off.

Cosley Zoo Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights is now underway at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton. More than 20,000 twinkling lights and lit up animal figures can be seen throughout the zoo in a festive display.

The zoo also has a selection of Christmas trees, wreaths, greenery and holiday gifts available for purchase.

The lights will be on from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night from now through December 30. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. All proceeds from the event benefit Cosley Zoo.