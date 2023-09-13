Cashless bail ask in murder case | Ribfest returns | Wonderful World of Wheels

Attorney for man charged with 1972 murder of Naperville teen seeks cashless bail

The attorney for a Minnesota man who is accused of sexually assaulting, stabbing, and murdering a teenage girl nearly 50 years ago in Naperville hopes Illinois’ new cashless bail rules will free his client while he awaits trial. Learn more about the recent motion and 1972 incident.

The Exchange Club of Naperville brings Ribfest back to Wheaton this weekend

The Exchange Club of Naperville’s 34th annual Ribfest will take place at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton from September 15 to 17. Read more about the food, music, expos, and family fun this weekend.

Bond denied for convicted felon accused of having gun in car outside Topgolf

Bond was denied on Tuesday for a Joliet man with prior felony convictions who has been accused of illegally possessing a firearm, which police say they found in his car in the Topgolf parking lot in Naperville. Find out more about the case.

Naperville’s Edward Hospital takes part in NICU Read-a-thon

Parents with babies in Edward Hospital’s NICU have been passing the time by participating in the NICU Read-A-Thon. Learn more about the families and nurses getting involved in the friendly competition.

Wonderful World of Wheels slated for September 18

The Naperville Park District is hosting its 24th annual Wonderful World of Wheels on Monday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fort Hill Activity Center parking lot at 20 Fort Hill Drive.

The free event gives kids a chance to get to touch and experience all their favorite community vehicles. The line-up includes fire trucks, police vehicles, public works trucks, and park maintenance tractors.

For more information about the event, visit the park district’s website.