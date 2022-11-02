Catalytic Converter Theft Deterrent | Naperville Central To State | Embrace Naperville

Catalytic Converter Theft Deterrent Event

The Naperville Police Department is partnering with Cassidy Tire & Service for an event to help Naperville residents deter catalytic converter theft.

This section of the car’s exhaust system contains precious metals, which thieves can illegally sell for cash.

During the three-hour “Tat a Cat” event, Cassidy employees will put a unique ID number on the catalytic converter in each vehicle brought in by participants. This will be done using a high-temperature automotive exhaust spray paint.

Doing so can make the part less desirable to potential thieves.

The event will take place on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participation is free but registration on the “A Safer Naper” website is required as there are limited spots.

Naperville Central To State

Naperville Central boys soccer is advancing to state for the first time since 2013.

After a big win over rival Naperville North on Saturday, Naperville Central returned to the Super Sectionals last night for the first time since 2015. Facing Hinsdale Central at East Aurora High School, the Redhawks fell behind 1-0 early, before scoring three straight goals to take a 3-1 halftime lead. Naperville Central was able to hang on for a 4-3 win, earning them a slot at state.

The Redhawks will face Stevenson in the semifinals on Friday night at Hoffman Estates.

Naperville Polo Club Development

The proposed Naperville Polo Club residential development is one step closer to approval after an initial discussion last night at Naperville City Council.

Petitioner PulteGroup Inc. appeared before council to discuss a series of items about the development, which is planned for a 110-acre plot on the north side of 119th St., east of Route 59.

Council offered direction on five points:

Including a $500,000 donation for 119 th improvements

improvements The redesign of an intersection in the subdivision to improve safety

Gating Hawkeed Dr. for up to five years until construction is complete or 119 th improvements are done

improvements are done Clarifying pricing of individual units

Pursuing a new boundary agreement with the Village of Plainfield to annex the land into Naperville

The development proposal will be revisited again at a future council meeting.

Mirador To Open Naperville Office

Connecticut-based Mirador, a financial and technology solutions company, is setting up an office in downtown Naperville at 55 S. Main Street.

Mirador recently landed a spot on the Inc. 5000 list which ranks the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., making its debut at No. 545. The company has added more than 90 positions this year and hopes to bring many new jobs to Naperville.

This will be the company’s first office in the Midwest.

Embrace Naperville Series

The City of Naperville is launching a new event series called Embrace Naperville: Empowering our Mission Through a Year of Learning. The series will be focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and will kick off with a roundtable discussion called The Power of Inclusion.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, will be the keynote speaker for the inaugural event. There will also be a breakout session led by Nader Najjar, executive director of educational equity for Indian Prairie School District 204

Naperville’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Manager, Dr. Geneace Williams, is leading the event series itself.

The Power of Inclusion will take place at the Naperville Municipal Center on November 10 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required, and can be done through the city’s website.