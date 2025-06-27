Centennial Park changes | New uses for Birkett Center | Local wine award winners

Ice rink, volleyball courts may move from Centennial Park Detention Basin

The Naperville Park District is in the preliminary stage of relocating two popular seasonal amenities at the Centennial Park Detention Basin.

The sand volleyball courts and ice skating rink could be relocated elsewhere within Naperville, based on plans discussed at Thursday’s park board meeting.

Find out more about the planned changes and the reasons for consideration.

New uses coming for Birkett Center in IPSD 204

When freshmen move back into Neuqua Valley High School during the 2027-28 school year, the nearby Birkett Freshman Center will be freed up for other uses.

Indian Prairie School District 204 already has ideas for what those new uses will be….learn more about their plans for the center.

Naperville police take part in Independence Day traffic safety campaign

The Naperville Police Department is taking part in an Independence Day traffic safety campaign running through July 7. Its focus is on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

The campaign is a statewide effort, with more than 200 local police departments taking part, along with the Illinois State Police.

Drivers are reminded that everyone in the car needs to wear their seat belt. If using alcohol or cannabis while celebrating the holiday, make sure there’s a sober, designated driver available to get all home safely, or use public transportation or a ride-share service. Finally, the public is reminded if they see an impaired driver, to pull over and call 9-1-1.

Moxi robots at Edward Hospital save nurses over 100 million steps

It’s been almost three years since Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville welcomed a new employee to the team, a robot named Moxi.

With two of the robots on staff, helping with delivery tasks, nurses have been saved more than 100 million steps.

Meet Moxi and learn more about the difference she’s made at the hospital.

Four Naperville restaurants win Wine Spectator Restaurant awards

Four Naperville restaurants were among the winners of this year’s Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.

Fogo de Chão, Morton’s, The Steakhouse, Ramsay’s Kitchen, and Sullivan’s Steakhouse were all recognized for their “exceptional wine programs,” as noted by the magazine.

All four received an award of excellence, which denotes restaurants with wine lists having at least 90 selections and a “well-chosen assortment of quality producers,” appealing to a wide range of wine lovers. There were 2,010 total winners in that category.