Chicken Salad Chick opening | Heritage Woods expansion | Youth-benefitting grants

Chicken Salad Chick to open Naperville location Nov. 4

The Chicken Salad Chick is opening a Naperville location on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Located at 2835 Aurora Ave, Suite 113, next to Block 59, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up a dozen varieties of chicken salad, made fresh daily, as per the company’s website. Soups, sides, and sweet treats will also be available.

The restaurant has five days of giveaways planned for its opening week. The first 100 customers to arrive on opening day, Nov. 4, will get free chicken salad for a year, with the very first customer receiving a “free large quick chick” once a week, and the other 99 customers getting one monthly.

Then Nov. 5, the first 50 guests will get a free engraved chick tumbler; Nov. 6, the first 50 in line will get a free large chick cooler; Nov. 7, the first 50 will get a free chick tote bag; and Nov. 8, the first 100 customers will get a free meal with purchase. Full details on requirements to be eligible are available here.

Photo courtesy: Chicken Salad Chick

Heritage Woods site to expand

Heritage Woods, 1067 W. 5th Ave., is slated to increase by approximately 6.5 acres, based on action taken at Thursday’s Naperville Park Board meeting. The park district has entered into an agreement to purchase land northwest of the current site.

The site includes dirt and mulch loop trails that traverse throughout the wooded natural area.

KidsMatter teen philanthropists to award $10K in youth-benefiting grants

Students in KidsMatter’s Teen Philanthropy Initiative are offering grant funding for nonprofit organizations in the Naperville and Chicagoland area that benefit youth, with up to $10,000 to be awarded.

Find out more about who’s eligible and how to apply.

Naperville woman continues support for Ukraine through local nonprofit

A Ukrainian Naperville resident and a local nonprofit have continued their efforts in supporting Ukraine.

NCTV17 first spoke with Blue/Yellow USA board president Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo in February, during the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since then, she has taken several trips to the country, with the most recent in June.

Learn more about what she and the group are doing to help.

Mesón Sabika offers complimentary to-go Thanksgiving dinners to those in need

Mesón Sabika is once again offering complimentary to-go Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

The Naperville restaurant and its sister restaurant Tapas Valencia in Chicago will offer 4,000 free take-out turkey dinners with all the trimmings to be picked up on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27.

Reservations are required and must be made by Thursday, Nov. 13, by calling the restaurant at 630-983-3000. As there are a limited number of dinners, orders should be made as soon as possible. Meson Sabika has been providing this service since 2001.