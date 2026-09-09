City camera updates, adds denied | Bike, pedestrian plan feedback | Locals shine in NYC

Naperville City Council votes down citywide camera access contract

The Naperville City Council recently voted down an $8.29 million spending package related to citywide camera access.

The council had several concerns about the proposal for camera updates and additions, including the overall cost and public sentiment around privacy and surveillance.

Read more about the proposal, why Police Chief Jason Arres felt it was necessary, and what residents and the council had to say.

More bike lanes, trail connections top Naperville bike, pedestrian plan feedback

As Naperville looks to improve its bike and pedestrian plan over the next 20 years, initial resident feedback shows that more bike lanes and connections to parks and trails are two top items of interest.

The full report on the results of public input surveys was shared with the Transportation Advisory Board at its Thurs., Sept. 3 meeting.

Learn more about what residents had to say about improving bike and pedestrian travel.

Naperville residents featured in NYC National Down Syndrome Society events

Naperville residents Eden Salem and Lily Goodfellow will both be featured this weekend at events in New York City hosted by the National Down Syndrome Society.

Salem has been chosen to sing the national anthem at this year’s NYC Buddy Walk, while Goodfellow’s photo will be featured in a Times Square Video Presentation. Both events are meant to raise awareness for the Down syndrome community.

Goodfellow, a seasoned reporter who recently served as a field reporter at the Special Olympics USA games, shared in a social media post that she’ll be in New York for the event, interviewing participants.

Salem, a professional actress, will be opening the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 12 with her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Naperville couple passes baton on K-9 frisbee world championships after 2 decades

Naperville unleashed some fierce competition last weekend as the 2026 Ashley Whippet Invitational K-9 Frisbee World Championships returned to Nike Park.

But this year’s event had special significance, as it marked the end of an era for Naperville residents Tom and Chris Wehrli, who are stepping down from their leadership roles with the group after two decades.

Find out more about the competition and how the couple first got involved.

Naperville Sunrise Rotary grants available for youth, family programs

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise has opened grant applications for programs benefiting youth and families, teens, and young adults. The four areas of service recognized by the club include community, vocational, youth and international.

The Rotary Club supports nonprofits each year with grants for programming and outreach services.

Applications can be found on the Naperville Sunrise Rotary website and are due by 5 p.m. on October 23.