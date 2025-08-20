City councilwoman steps down | Excessive speeding arrests | Talley’s last first day of school

Naperville City Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh steps down

Naperville City Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh announced Tuesday she is relinquishing her seat on the city council as of this coming Monday, Aug. 25. She cited a job opportunity as the reason, as she emotionally shared details of her decision during what was her final council meeting.

Longenbaugh, who had previously worked at J.P. Morgan, was elected to the city council in 2023.

The city council will discuss at upcoming meetings filling the vacancy for Longenbaugh’s seat, which runs through May 2027.

Two drivers arrested in one night for speeds over 100 mph in Naperville

Naperville police made two arrests on Saturday night for drivers going more than 100 mph on Route 59.

Both incidents happened within 45 minutes of each other.

Find out what speeds police say the drivers reached.

‘Meaningful discussions’ in talks between NUEA and D203

Naperville Unit Education Association President Ross Berkley said there were “meaningful discussions” at last night’s teacher contract negotiations between the union and Naperville School District 203.

Bargaining between the two groups started in February, as they try to reach an agreement for a new contract, with the prior one expiring on June 30. NUEA had rallied for their requests ahead of the last two school board meetings. Berkley said they were “cautiously optimistic” after yesterday’s meeting that they can “finalize a fair contract.”

D203 Board of Education President Charles Cush said in a public statement Monday that they hope to reach an agreement “fair to our teachers and responsible to all of you, our taxpayers.”

Bargaining sessions will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. NUEA had voted last week for the ability to authorize a strike: the earliest that could happen is Monday, Aug. 25.

Dr. Talley’s last toll on Brookdale bell as IPSD 204 superintendent

The bell at Brookdale Elementary School in Naperville rang out once again on Tuesday to kick off the school year, and Indian Prairie School District Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley was there to lend a hand.

The occasion was especially meaningful as this marks the last first day of school at the district for Dr. Talley, who will be stepping down as superintendent at the end of this school year.

Take a look at his final toll of the bell as students headed back to class.

City of Naperville seeks applicants for $2M in grants

The city of Naperville is looking for applicants for more than $2 million in grant funding.

That includes money for the federal Community Development Block Grant, as well as city-funded Special Events & Community Arts, Social Services, and Opioid Remediation grants.

Learn more about the grants and upcoming informational workshops on each.