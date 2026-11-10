City priorities plan input | Book Road progress | New indoor kids’ spaces 

Public feedback sought on Naperville’s proposed 5-year priorities plan

The Naperville City Council recently adopted a draft of a 5-year priorities plan that outlines various initiatives through 2031.

The future of the electric utility, planning around the I-88 corridor, and mobility improvements are among the themes and concepts included in the preliminary plan.

Read more about the plan proposal, and ways to provide feedback on it.

Two closures along Naperville’s Book Road expected to reopen by Thanksgiving

Two closures along Book Road in Naperville are expected to reopen by Thanksgiving, WaterLink shared in an update Nov. 9.

Officials with the pipeline project said work along Book Road from 83rd Street to 87th Street and from 87th Street to Leverenz Road will be finished in the coming weeks, allowing both sections to reopen by the holiday, weather permitting.

The partial closure of Book Road from Leverenz Road to 95th Street, Waterlink said, is expected to last into December. Work currently being done south of 95th street will last through the end of the year.

IPSD 204 borrowing next $15 million for referendum projects

In a slight change to finance plans following the $420 million referendum two years ago in Indian Prairie School District 204, the district has voted to authorize the sale of $15 million in bonds this year.

Taking out $15 million in loans now will decrease the amount the district plans to borrow during remaining issuances scheduled for 2027 and 2029.

Learn more about what the funds are for.

Sand and snow in store at new Naperville indoor kids’ spaces

Two new separately owned indoor businesses geared for kids are eyeing locations in Naperville.

Ski and snowboard school Shredder Ski & Snowboard, and indoor sandbox experience Little Diggers Playspace are both scheduled to open around the new year.

Find out more about what each business will offer.

Naperville police Crisis Negotiation Team earns second place at CNT conference

The Naperville Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team earned second place at the CNT Conference Negotiator’s Challenge on Oct. 26.

The National Tactical Officers Association said in a Facebook post that the podium teams showed “exceptional communication, strategy, and leadership under pressure.”

First place was awarded to the Leavenworth Police Department in Leavenworth, Kansas.

DuPage County recycling events this week

The DuPage County Environmental Division is holding a two-day recycling event on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at the county campus, 421 N. County Farm Road, in Wheaton.

The county’s Environmental Committee is hosting a sign recycling event at the site from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday of the event and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Political and other corrugated plastic and cardboard signs, as well as accompanying metal stands, will be accepted. Organizers are asking participants to separate the signs from the metal stands before drop-off.

Additionally, an America Recycles Day mini-recycling drive will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Friday of the event. A range of items will be accepted, including clothing/textiles, household batteries, electronics, and pumpkins without decorations or candles. A fee for TVs will be assessed. For more information, call 630-407-6767 or email recycle@dupagecounty.gov.