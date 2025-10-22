City staff update on key priorities | Safe Sober Halloween | Will County textile recycling

City staff provide update on key priorities

Naperville city staffers provided an update on several key priorities at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Public safety staffing, lead service lines and ongoing work along the Riverwalk were among some of the topics discussed in the latest report on the ongoing “Investing in Our Community” initiative.

Read more about what city staff had to say about these and other initiatives within Naperville.

DuPage Sheriff’s Office encourages safe, sober driving this Halloween

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is reminding those on the road this Halloween to practice safe, sober driving and remember, “It’s Not a Game.”

The department is sending that message as part of its holiday campaign, along with its regular reminders of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI.”

Learn some tips for staying safe this Halloween season.

Veteran Business Project moves national HQ to Naperville

The Veteran Business Project, a non-profit that helps Illinois veterans become business owners, has relocated its headquarters to Naperville.

Last week, the organization officially made the move from Park Ridge to its new location at 2020 Calamos Ct., at CityGate Centre.

Will County to host textile collection event

Will County officials will be holding a Textiles Collection Event Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County Office Building in Joliet, located at 302 N. Chicago St.

A truck will be on-site at the building’s parking lot to collect items like clothes, shoes, table linens and other fabrics. Items in good condition will be reused by a local non-profit organization, while those in poor condition will be recycled. Items with mold, mud or other dirt will not be accepted.

Events across Naperville area offer four types of Halloween fun

Whether your ideal Halloween is costumes and candy, spooky season and scary stuff — or somewhere in between — Naperville-area events have your style of celebration covered.

Check out these options offered all around town to find something fun for everyone.