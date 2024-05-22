Cocaine sales arrest | Waubonsie senior named Presidential Scholar | Learning Express returns

West Chicago man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine to an undercover Naperville police officer

A West Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly selling cocaine to an undercover Naperville police officer on two separate occasions.

Jeremy Soto, 29, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine, and one count of possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, according to a joint news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville police chief.

Waubonsie Valley High School senior named as a U.S. Presidential Scholar

Waubonsie Valley High School senior Sai Peddainti has been named as a U.S. Presidential Scholar. The Naperville resident is one of 161 high school seniors nationwide and one of five in Illinois chosen for the honor.

Students are selected for their excellence in academics, the arts, and career and technical fields, as well as their commitment to community service and leadership.

Learning Express toy shop returns to Naperville

Learning Express Toys and Gifts officially reopened in Naperville last Friday.

The shop returns with new owners, Colleen Johnston and her husband Kevin Keegstra. They decided to bring the store back to Naperville because they were fans of the previous local Learning Express, located across Route 59, which closed in 2021.

District 203 student conduct policies

Two Naperville School District 203 board of education policies about student conduct were revised at a meeting on Monday. One of the policies pertains to the prevention of bullying, intimidation, and harassment and the other is in reference to student discipline.

Several changes were incorporated into the policies, based in part on feedback from students, staff, and community members, as well as conformance with new state laws.

While the board approved the policy revisions, it is likely the documents will return in the coming months. At Monday’s meeting, several board members requested additional language to address artificial intelligence. Check back on NCTV17’s website later in the week for a full story.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Naperville

The Naperville City Council proclaimed May 2024 as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the City of Naperville at Tuesday’s meeting.

According to the proclamation, more than 30,000 of Naperville’s residents are Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).

The proclamation stems from the 1992 declaration by President George H.W. Bush of May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month across the country. The selection of May for the national celebration honored two key milestones: the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in May of 1869 by primarily Chinese workers, and the arrival of America’s first Japanese immigrants in May of 1843.

2024 Buddy Poppy Days begins today

Also last night, council declared May 22 to May 26, 2024, as VFW Buddy Poppy Days.

Every year, the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hosts its Buddy Poppy Days fundraiser where volunteers stand outside of various locations throughout Naperville exchanging a red poppy for a donation of any amount. A red poppy is a symbol of remembrance for those who have died during wartime.

Those interested can sign up to volunteer a shift with the VFW on their website.