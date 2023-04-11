COD tuition increase | Electric Lawn Equipment Rebate Program | Huskie Robotics to World Championships

College of DuPage increasing its tuition

College of DuPage (COD) students will see a tuition increase in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

The COD Board of Trustees has authorized a 2.9% tuition hike for in-district students, a 6.1% increase for those out-of-district, and a 5% increase for out-of-state students.

That means in-district students will pay $4 more per credit hour, putting tuition and fees at $144 per credit hour. Out-of-district students will pay $347 per credit hour, with out-of-state students at $417.

COD says the increase was necessary to help sustain the college, and is in line with tuition raises expected at comparable area colleges. The COD Board of Trustees will allocate more to its emergency funding for students going through financial hardships and those that cannot afford access to higher education.

City of Naperville’s Electric Lawn Equipment Rebate Program

The City of Naperville is bringing back its Electric Lawn Equipment Rebate Program for a second year.

Residents can apply for a $50 rebate if they’ve purchased battery or

manually-operated lawn maintenance or snow removal equipment since January 1, 2023. Examples include; battery-powered electric lawnmowers, snow blowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, edgers, or manually powered lawnmowers.

The city says that the program was a success last year, while also adding that electric lawn equipment supported through the rebate is cleaner and quieter than gas-powered motors. More information about the program is available on the city’s website.

Faster internet speeds are coming to Indian Prairie School District 204.



At last night’s IPSD 204 Board of Education meeting, Rod Mack, the district’s chief technology officer, went over the district’s plans to upgrade internet speeds throughout district facilities.

According to Mack, current internet access points are at the end of their lifecycle and beginning to be outdated. Right now, the district has around 500 access points supplying facilities with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. With the upgraded solution that number will go up to 2,750 access points and Wi-Fi speeds of 5-6 GHz.

The district plans on upgrading schools first, then administrative buildings. The project is expected to cost about $3.3 million.

New principal at Hill Middle School

Also at last night’s meeting, the IPSD 204 board approved Toya Pryor as the new principal of Hill Middle School.

Pryor is currently the principal at Valley View Middle School in Edina Minnesota. She will start her tenure as principal at Hill Middle School on July 1, 2024. She takes over the role from current principal, Mike Dutdut.

Huskie Robotics heading to World Championships

The Naperville North and Naperville Central student-led Huskie Robotics Team will be competing in the FIRST World Championships in Houston at the end of the month. Find out more about how they landed a spot in the competition.