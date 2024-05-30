Convictions in Naperville kidnapping | Rare blue-eyed cicada | Read-Out event

Two men convicted for 2019 armed kidnapping in Naperville

Two men have been convicted on federal kidnapping charges for conspiring to abduct several victims at gunpoint in 2019 in Naperville, Westchester, and South Holland, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.

On May 22, 2024, a federal jury convicted Sedgwick Williams, 47, of Chicago, and Tai Hon La, 34, of Beach Park, of participating in the kidnapping conspiracy and attempted kidnapping in South Holland.

Learn more about the kidnapping incidents that took place.

A rare blue-eyed cicada found in Naperville

Millions of cicadas have emerged this year in Naperville, but a local resident recently spotted one with a unique trait.

Naperville’s Laura Riordan discovered a blue-eyed cicada in her backyard this week, a mutation from the insect’s usual bright red eyes.

Read more about blue-eyed cicadas.

McCarty Elementary hosts its Read-Out family reading event

Students at McCarty Elementary School began wrapping up the school year with the annual Read-Out event last Friday.

Kids snuggled up to their parents, opening books full of worlds they explored together, and proudly showed them the reading progress they made over the year.

Find out more about the Read-Out at McCarty Elementary School.

Benet Academy girls lacrosse and Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse heading to state

The Benet Academy girls lacrosse and Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse teams are heading back to state. The Redwing girls defeated Lockport 21-7 in the super sectionals, advancing to the state semifinals against Lake Forest at Hinsdale Central on Friday night.

Neuqua Valley is heading to state for the second time in three seasons following a 17-6 victory over Libertyville in the super sectionals. The Wildcats will face Glenbard West in the semifinals tonight at Hinsdale Central at 5 p.m.

Year-end report from District 203 student leadership group

At its latest meeting, the District 203 Board of Education heard a report from the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, a two-year-old leadership group that has been meeting on a regular basis with administrators to discuss such issues as positive self-identity and mental health.

As the second full year of the initiative wraps, council members have outlined multiple goals heading into the 2024-25 school year.

Learn more about the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council and their recommendations.