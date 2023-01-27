Cookies & Dreams opening in February in downtown Naperville

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a downtown Naperville location of Cookies & Dreams is slated to open on Feb. 11.

Located at 22 E. Chicago Ave., the Iowa cookie chain’s fifth store will be in the River District dining and shopping center.

Each month, Cookies & Dreams offers 12 different cookie varieties all made from scratch on-site, such as the “OG Chocolate Chip” and the snickerdoodle.

Cookies & Dreams is holding a walk-in hiring event on February 3 from 1 to 4 p.m, at its downtown Naperville location.

Snow, temperature drop ahead for Naperville area

More snow and dropping temperatures are expected for the Naperville area this weekend. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), minor accumulations are expected through early Friday afternoon. Though less than an inch of snow is predicted winds gusting up to 40 mph could result in slippery travel and reduced visibility on the roads.

Several inches of snow may accumulate over the weekend, particularly along and north of Interstate 88. The NWS says the heaviest part of the snow band will be narrow and could shift, so continue to monitor the forecast. Periods of sub-zero wind chills are likely to begin on Sunday, with a chilly start to the work week forecasted.

DuPage Care Valentine’s Balloon Fundraiser

DuPage Care Center is spreading cheer this Valentine’s Day with a balloon fundraiser to benefit residents. For $4.50, community members can purchase a heart-shaped balloon to be delivered to a DuPage Care Center resident on Feb. 14.

Funds from balloon sales will benefit the Resident Recreation Fund, which creates programs and improves the quality of life for residents in the center.

Balloon donations will be accepted until Feb. 10, and may be ordered online through the DuPage Care Center Foundation website.

Naper Settlement’s “Inspiring Curiosity”

A new exhibit featuring over 60 works from Naperville Art League members is on display at Naper Settlement. Titled “Inspiring Curiosity,” the artwork shows artists exploring their curiosity about nature and the universe.

Works include paintings, drawings, and photographs created by 36 local artists. Naper Settlement hopes this collaboration with the art league will continue, and inspire future exhibits.

Inspiring Curiosity runs through April 7.

AWE Summit Scholarship Foundation Scholarships

AWE Summit Scholarship Foundation, along with Naperville North High School graduate and mountain climbing record-breaker Lucy Westlake, is accepting applications for a scholarship that includes the expedition fee for an all-women three-day instructional climb on Mount Baker in Washington from June 2 to 6.

The scholarship also covers top-notch mountaineering footwear from LOWA Boots, and inspiring women mountaineering guides, including Westlake. In May of 2022, Westlake became the youngest U.S. woman to summit Mount Everest at 18 years old.

No prior mountaineering skills are required. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023. To learn more about the instructional climb and apply, visit the AWE Summit Scholarship Foundation website.