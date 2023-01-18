Council passes preservation ordinance | Block 59 approved | Winter Wine Walk

Council passes historic preservation ordinance

During their meeting Tuesday, Naperville City Council voted 9-0 in favor of an ordinance amending the historic preservation guidelines of the Naperville Municipal Code. Properties proposed for a historic landmark designation by someone other than the owner of the building now need approval from the Naperville City Council before going through the review process.

This vote from the council came after the ordinance was voted through the Historic Preservation Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The last major building to be debated as a landmarked building was the Kroehler YMCA. In that instance, the landmark request was made without the owner’s consent. The request was denied, but prompted council to direct staff to review the landmarking process, resulting in the new ordinance.

Block 59 business district plan approved, with some changes

Council also voted to approve a Block 59 business district plan, requested by real estate investment company Brixmor Property Group Inc. However, council did make some changes to the originally proposed plan.

Brixmor had hoped to have the entirety of its property stretching from Jefferson Ave. to Aurora Ave. to the east of Route 59 qualify as part of the business district. That included both the Westridge Court and Heritage Square shopping centers, as well as Hollywood Palms Cinema.

But several council members said the northern area of that stretch did not qualify as “blighted,” part of the reasoning for making the district, as $4 million had recently been put into improving those properties.

Council ultimately voted 6-3 to allow the business district, but exclude the northern portion of the site from its boundaries. Properties within the business district will have a 1% associated business district tax.

Brixmor must also pay $200,000 for the installation of a traffic light between the Target entrance and Portillos.

NPD Citizen Police Academy applications are now open

The Naperville Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy. The 10-week course holds sessions every Wednesday night, starting on March 8.

During the course, Naperville residents can get an inside look into how the police department works. The class content includes lectures, interactive discussions, and hands-on demonstrations.

Applications are due by Tuesday, Jan 31. and the process is first come, first served. More information is available on the Naperville Police Department website.

Downtown Naperville’s Winter Wine Walk

Tickets are now on sale for Downtown Naperville’s Winter Wine Walk on Sunday, Feb 5.

There will be 11 total stops, with a 1-oz pour at each. Attendees will also receive a wine glass, enjoy snacks, and find discounts at stores along the way. Find out more about the event here. More information is available here