COVID Level Drop | Veterans Resource Fair | Illumination 10th Anniversary

COVID Level Falls To Medium

DuPage County has been downgraded to a medium COVID-19 community level due to a drop in the number of reported cases. The DuPage County Health Department says data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a decline in COVID-19 cases in the county over the past week. DuPage has now received the medium ranking for two weeks in a row. Counties receive that designation when there are fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases and less than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. DuPage County is showing 188 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 7-day stretch. Will County is also at a medium community level, with 192 new cases per 100,000 people reported within a 7-day period. Those who are at high risk of severe illness are still encouraged to wear a mask when in a public, indoor setting. Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating nine inpatients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, and has had one death of an inpatient with COVID-19 over the past week.

Veterans Resource Fair

On Tuesday, veterans and their families came out to the DuPage County Veterans Resource Fair in Wheaton, hosted by the Veterans Assistance Commission and the DuPage County Recorder’s office. Information on more than seventy-five different programs serving veterans was available. Both local and statewide service groups, as well as some new agencies were on hand. The fair is an annual event, first started in 2017.

Volunteer Open House At Naper Settlement

Yesterday, Naper Settlement hosted a volunteer open house. Those ranging from fourth grade age through seniors were encouraged to stop by and learn about opportunities to help at the museum. Current volunteers were there to share information about how to lend a hand in areas like education, events or buildings and grounds. There was also food, games and some raffles. More information about opportunities to volunteer can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

Illumination 10th Anniversary

This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination, which takes place as the arboretum is celebrating its own centennial. Plans are already underway for the festival of lights, color and sound, which is slated to run November 19 through January 7. Six new exhibits will be added to this year’s event, with an impressive finale planned in the Arboretum’s new Grand Garden. IllumiBrew will be back, with a chance for those 21 and older to attend special craft beer tastings in a pre-opening event. And new this year will be Electric Illumination, a late night event for those 18 and older, which will feature a mix of trance and progressive house music lined up with the light show. Ticket sales begin October 1.