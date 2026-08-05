Crime data report | North Aurora Road reopens | Days of Glory tournament

‘Encouraging’ picture from 2026 mid-year crime data, Naperville police say

Crimes reported in Naperville stayed relatively stable during the first six months of 2026, according to the Naperville Police Department’s mid-year crime statistics report.

The report breaks down crimes into three categories and shows decreases from the same period last year for two of the categories.

Get the details from the report.

North Aurora Road reopens to traffic in both directions

After several months of work, North Aurora Road between Pennsbury Lane and Frontenac Road has now reopened to traffic in both directions.

Crews had relocated a petroleum pipeline during this phase of work for a larger project that will widen the roadway and replace a railroad bridge.

More construction involving utility relocations and drainage work will continue through fall, with some occasional lane closures possible. Officials noted that unexpected utility conflicts that cropped up will now require some utility work to continue into 2027.

Naperville will no longer support city-affiliated task forces

The city of Naperville will no longer affiliate itself with community task force groups.

City officials discussed the change in practice, which impacts three existing organizations, at the most recent city council meeting.

Read more about the change, and why it is being implemented.

Council continues summer review of electric utility options

This summer, the Naperville City Council is continuing its months-long review of different energy procurement options for the local electric utility.

The council’s most recent review revolved around a scenario entailing market participation without asset ownership. The next presentation will be at the Aug. 18 council meeting.

Read more about the latest presentation.

The Days of Glory Soccer Tournament returns to the pitch

The sound of whistles, soccer balls, and excitement filled the fields at the Wheatland Athletic Association for the 16th year of the Days of Glory tournament.

Hosted by the local Half Century Club on August 1-2, players 50 and older kicked it off on the pitch, proving the game isn’t defined by age, but by passion.

Check out some of the action at the tournament.