D203 buying electric buses | Hoppy Easter | Naperville on best-in-America lists

District 203 to roll out electric school buses

Four electric school buses will be added to Naperville School District 203’s fleet in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year as an anticipated pilot program gets underway.

The board of education on Monday approved District 203’s transportation fund for the upcoming school year, which totals $3.09 million. The spending package includes a $1.36 million contract with Lion Electric for the carbon footprint-reducing buses and an additional $830,000 allotment for the installation of charging stations and related infrastructure.

The balance of District 203’s transportation budget includes contracts with fleet providers Midwest Transit and Central States for the purchase of traditional diesel-fueled buses, offset by the trade-in of existing vehicles that have recorded high mileage.

Administrators say the pilot EV program will serve as an important gauge in determining the frequency of additional purchases in the road ahead.

Abated debt service levy brings tax relief

A lingering issue on District 203’s docket – abating the 2022 debt service tax levy – was also finalized at Monday’s meeting.

Since November, District 203 administrators and the board have mulled the prospect of abating, or using existing financial resources, to pay down existing debt. District 203’s 2022 debt service levy totals $2.84 million, with bond and interest payments factored together.

Board members unanimously voted to officially abate the debt service levy, citing taxpayer relief.

NJWC to hold Hoppy Easter at Safety Town

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club (NJWC) is hosting its annual Hoppy Easter event at Safety Town on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families are invited to come take a stroll through Safety Town, visiting different vendors along the way. Part of the fun will be interactive movement opportunities and an I SPY adventure. Each child will get a goody bag full of plastic eggs, and get a photo-op with the Easter Bunny.

The cost is $15 per family. Each guest is also asked to bring one nonperishable item which will be donated to Loaves & Fishes Community Services. More information is available on the NJWC website.

Garden Plot registration opens today

Registration for the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots opens today for Naperville residents.

There are 412 full-size plots, 111 half-size plots, and 11 raised plots available for interested gardeners. Those seeking a raised plot must supply a doctor’s note.

Those interested in securing one of the plots at 811 S. West Street may do so through the Naperville Park District, either online, in person at the Fort Hill Activity Center or Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, or by calling 630-848-5000. Registration for non-residents opens on March 23 at 8:30 a.m.

Naperville makes multiple best-in-America lists by Niche

Naperville has racked up a number of honors from Niche in its yearly rankings. It was named No. 1 on both its Best Cities to Raise a Family in America list and Cities with the Best Public Schools in America list. It also landed at No. 4 for Best Cities to Live in America. Read more about all of the accolades.