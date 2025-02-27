D203 fees increase| IPSD 204 student advances to nationals| Edward Foundation awards scholarships

District 203 school and class fees to increase in 2025-26 school year

School and course fees across different grade levels will increase in the 2025-26 school year in Naperville School District 203 after the board of education approved the FY2026 school fees proposal at last week’s meeting.

The proposal includes a general K-12 school fee increase of $4 across all grade levels, bringing the new costs to $78 per student in elementary schools, $90 per student in junior high, and $91 per student in high school.

At the high school level, a number of materials fees will increase $5 per course, in an effort to keep pace with rising inflationary costs.

Indian Prairie School District 204 student advances to national spelling bee

A student from Indian Prairie School District 204’s Granger Middle School is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Seventh-grader Shruthi Ayyagari won the DuPage County Regional Spelling Bee earlier this month in Addison, earning a spot in the national event. Ayyagari is now preparing for the nation’s highest-level spelling competition, which is scheduled for May 27-29 in Washington, D.C.

Dhruv Kaligotla, an eighth-grader at Granger, was the runner-up at the DuPage regional event, while Aparna Sarkar, a sixth-grader at Still Middle School, finished in the top 10.

Edward Foundation empowers nurses with $36,000 in nursing scholarships

The Edward Foundation has awarded $36,000 in nursing scholarships to eight Endeavor Health Edward Hospital employees who are seeking a degree or advanced degree in nursing, according to an Endeavor Health press release.

Find out who the scholarship recipients are.

DuPage Pads expands housing support services to assist more people this winter

The DuPage Pads housing support services organization was able to serve an increased number of people during the coldest and most severe days and nights of this winter, based on a report Chair Deborah Conroy shared at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting.

Conroy indicated additional resources funneled to DuPage Pads last month enabled the organization to serve 124 people and 83 households this winter through its emergency winter shelter program that was designed to keep people out of the cold as temperatures plunged.

Last month, the DuPage County Board announced a public-private partnership with the nonprofit DuPage Foundation that earmarked $400,000 for emergency shelter services.

Napervillle police cadets demonstrate dedication in statewide competition

Four Naperville police cadets represented the city at the Illinois Law Enforcement Explorer Association Winter Competition in Urbana, Illinois, in February. The group participated in various events, including felony traffic stops and tactical emergency medicine.

Learn more about the cadets and their dedication to the competition.