D203 graduation | Kite Fly | New pickleball courts

D203 graduation

On Sunday, more than 1,200 Naperville School District 203 seniors walked the stage for graduation, finishing their high school careers. Naperville North High School and Naperville Central High School both held their commencement ceremonies at their school stadiums.

Check out some of the highlights from the ceremonies on our website later today.

16th annual Kite Fly set for June 4

Naperville’s 16th annual Kite Fly is slated for noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at Frontier Sports Complex, located at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive. Learn more about this high-flying event coming early next month.

Naperville Preservation Inc.’s “Research Your House”

Curious about your house’s history? Naperville Preservation Inc. is hosting “Research Your House” on Wednesday, May 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in meeting rooms A & B of the Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 S. Eagle Street.

The free workshop led by Naper Settlement experts will teach you how to research your home’s history. For more information about the event, and to register, visit Naperville Preservation Inc.’s website.

Rothermel Family Pickleball Courts open

The Naperville Park District has opened the Rothermel Family Pickleball Courts on the east side of the Frontier Sports Complex. The six new courts were funded by a $100,000 grant from the Rothermel Family Fund of DuPage Foundation.

The park district is holding an opening ceremony for the courts on Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m.

IHSA girls State track and field meet

The IHSA girls State track and field meet was held at Eastern Illinois University this weekend.

Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central, and Benet Academy were well represented with the Wildcats and Redhawks each earning individual 3A State Championship medals, while Benet Academy set new school records in class 2A. Check out the highlights from the weekend’s competition in Charleston.