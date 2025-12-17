D203 levy increase | Waubonsie celebrates 50 years | IHSA expands playoff team numbers

District 203 adopts $315.13 million levy, representing 3.8% increase

The Naperville School District 203 board of education on Monday adopted a resolution in support of a 3.8% increase to the tax levy.

The district’s proposed levy of $315.13 million, adopted on a 5-2 vote, is a 3.8% increase and could be adjusted downward, depending on the exact amount of new construction.

Read more about the levy resolution and what board members had to say about the increase.

Waubonsie Valley HS celebrates 50 years of pride, spirit and tradition

Before there was Neuqua or Metea Valley, there was one high school to start it all for Indian Prairie School District 204: Waubonsie Valley High School.

This school year marks the 50th anniversary of the school, with year-round activities noting the milestone.

Take a look at the history of Waubonsie Valley and what’s ahead for the school.

Naperville Park District budget supports referendum information campaign, ‘continuous improvements’

The 2026 spending plan — and the property tax levy to support it — are now both in place for the Naperville Park District.

Park board commissioners during a meeting last Thursday approved $55.2 million in planned spending for next year and a $27 million property tax levy to provide nearly half of the required funding.

Learn more details about the planned budget and levy.

City of Naperville launches new eBill utility portal

Naperville residents can now make online utility payments through a new eBill portal, the city of Naperville shared in a press release on Monday. Enhancements were made based on the most requested changes from users.

The improved portal provides a more user-friendly design for residents to manage accounts, view billing history, and set up autopayments. Current users will need to re-enroll in paperless billing by January 1 and re-enter payment methods into the new system.

IHSA high school football expands playoffs, adding 16 teams per class

Starting with the 2026 season, Illinois will see playoff teams increase from the current 32 teams per class to 48 teams per class, raising the number of total IHSA playoff qualifiers from 256 to 384.

The top 16 teams in each class will now receive a first-round bye. To make up for the extra playoff week, the first regular-season games will be moved up a week, starting on August 20 next year.

Learn more about all the approved proposals from the latest IHSA annual by-law referendum process.