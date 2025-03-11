D203 school day changes delayed | Student mental health tips | Local teams make Blackhawk Cup

District 203 delays planned school day schedule changes by a year

Naperville School District 203 administrators on Monday announced they will not pursue changes to the school day structure this fall, opting instead to delay the rollout to the 2026-27 school year, pending approval from the board of education.

The proposal, announced in January, would alter start and end times across all grade levels.

Find out more about the status of the schedule changes.

IPSD 204 plans 2026-27 school year to end before Memorial Day

The school calendar is on the books for 2026-27 for students in Indian Prairie School District 204, approved in a unanimous vote at Monday’s board meeting.

Learn more about the calendar, which moves the last day of school before Memorial Day.

Symposium speaker shares how to avoid myths that hurt student mental health

There are a number of pervasive myths in the American culture of high achievement that can harm student mental health, said the keynote speaker at the third annual Mental Health and Wellness Symposium, hosted by several Naperville-area school districts.

Doug Bolton, a licensed clinical psychologist and author, explained how the path to success might not be what people imagine.

Find out the four key myths he says to avoid.

North Central College expands partnership with Molex with new scholars program

North Central College is expanding its relationship with global electronics company Molex, through the development of the Molex Scholars program.

The new initiative will launch this spring, offering undergraduate students studying engineering and business both scholarship and special learning opportunities.

Learn more about the program.

Local hockey teams heading to AHAI Blackhawk Cup state championship

Two local hockey teams are heading to the United Center to compete for the AHAI Blackhawk Cup state championship.

The Warriors Hockey Club outlasted Chicago North in a thrilling 4-3 triple overtime victory in the semifinals. The Warriors look to repeat as champions of the Combined Division against BGHW on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Benet Academy continued its Cinderella run through the Blackhawk Cup Red Division with a 5-1 win over Loyola in the semifinals. The Redwings will take on the top ranked team in the state, New Trier Green in the championship on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. It’s the first Blackhawk Cup championship game appearance for Benet since 2015.