D203 Superintendent contract | Naperville native headlines Lollapalooza | Quilts of Valor

Plans for Naperville 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges to extend contract through 2031

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges looks to be extending his contract through June 30, 2031.

The district announced the extension in an email to the community on Thursday, noting that the school board is expected to take up approval of the agreement at its August 3 meeting.

Find out more about the proposed extension.

Naperville native headlines first night of Lollapalooza

Naperville native John Summit took center stage last night at Lollapalooza.

The Neuqua Valley alumnus, known in high school as John Schuster, has become an internationally known DJ and music producer and was chosen as a headliner for night one of the four-day Chicago music festival.

Summit did a 90-minute set featuring songs from his new album “CTRL ESCAPE,” as reported by Block Club Chicago.

Two Naperville World War II veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Two World War II veterans were wrapped in special quilts Thursday evening at Naperville’s Independence Village.

Ray Svejnoha and Peter Pierro – both over 100 years old – were each awarded a Quilt of Valor, an honor reserved only for select military members who served in active conflict.

Take a look at the presentation of this special recognition.

Naperville library teen pitch program opens for applications Aug. 1

It’s not just librarians who can host events at the Naperville Public Library.

Teens with an idea for a library program or activity are invited to submit their plans during the Teen Pitch Program, which opens for applications Aug. 1.

Find out more about the opportunity and how to apply.

Naperville student places 2nd at international art showcase

A Naperville student’s artwork has received international recognition, earning second place at the Young Artists and Authors Showcase hosted by Sister Cities International.

Claire Shen, a junior at Naperville Central High School, placed second in the 15 – 18 age group of the Classic Art category for her piece “Through the Looking Glass.”

Find out what inspired the artwork.

Community comes together for the 58th Naperville City Swim Meet

Swimmers from across Naperville came together last weekend for the Naperville City Swim Meet, the capstone two-day event for the Naperville Swim Conference.

Now in its 58th year, the meet is a beloved summer tradition, with elementary, junior high, and high school students competing in an event that’s pure community, made possible by coaches, volunteers, and staff members.

Hear from participants and coaches about what this annual meet means to them.