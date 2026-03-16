D203 teacher cuts | DuPage food insecurity funding | Local alumni in March Madness

Naperville District 203 plans to cut 38 teachers

Naperville School District 203 is planning to send notices of honorable dismissal to 38 teachers. The district will hold a public hearing on the matter at Monday’s school board meeting, followed by a vote on a reduction in force.

The planned cuts are part of the district’s efforts to help close a projected $12.4 million shortfall in the 2026-27 school year budget.

The teachers would be dismissed at the end of the 2025-26 school term. Keep an eye on the NCTV17 website for full coverage of the hearing.

DuPage County officials consider food insecurity funding options

The DuPage County Board is in the process of considering several programs and grant allocations to combat local food insecurity needs as 2026 progresses.

The board recently had a wide-ranging discussion that included potential contributions to Loaves and Fishes’ Hub 2.0 project, as well as several other new initiatives that have been brought to the table.

Read more about the funding considerations and what board members had to say about the specific proposals.

Naperville community garden plot registration opens tomorrow

The Naperville Park District will be accepting new registrations for its community garden plot program.

Residents can begin reserving spots for the 2026 growing season at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17; access to nonresidents begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19.

For further details on the program, visit the park district’s website.

The Fox and the Fable marks new chapter for Naperville native

A Naperville native has turned her lifelong love of reading into a new business venture.

Amanda Klousnitzer-Hutchens recently opened a mobile bookstore called The Fox and the Fable, officially unveiled at a launch event last Thursday at Solemn Oath Brewery in Naperville.

Learn more about the bookstore and how she brought it to life.

Marist wins first IHSA boys basketball state title with 44-28 win over Benet Academy

Benet Academy boys basketball advanced to the IHSA 4A state championship game after a thrilling 39-38 victory over DePaul College Prep in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the Redwings fell short in the championship game on Saturday at the hands of ESCC rival Marist, who earned the 42-28 victory.

Benet finished the season with a record of 36-2 and a fourth state runner-up trophy in the past 12 years.

Take a look at the highlights from Sunday’s championship game.

Naperville area players look to make their mark in 2026 March Madness

Three Naperville area athletes are taking part in the 2026 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

Check out who is heading to March Madness!

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

March 16 to March 19 – Equipment Collections for Swap/Sale Event at Fort Hill Activity Center

March 16 to March 30 – VFW Benefit Plant Sale

March 16 to April 12 – March Mayhem at Fry Family YMCA

March 17 – Crafternoon: Hot Air Balloon Button Art at Nichols Library

March 18 – College of DuPage’s Spring 2026 Internship & Career Fair

March 18 – Illinois Humanities Community Conversations: History Belongs to All of Us at Naper Settlement

March 19 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: You think You Know Westward Expansion at Naper Settlement

March 20 – Swap/Sale Event at Fort Hill Activity Center

March 21 – Family Hike with a Naturalist at Knoch Knolls Park

March 21 – First Division Museum Guided Tour at Cantigny Park

March 21 – Riverwalk Viewing: View the Moon and Other Night-Sky Objects at Riverwalk Park

March 21 – 2026 Naperville Junior Woman’s Club’s Hoppy Easter at Safety Town

March 21 – Wil-O-Way Egg Hunt at Commons Park

March 21 – Salt Creek Ballet: Cinderella at Belushi Performance Hall

March 21 – Block 59 – Concert Series – Live Music on the Green – Small Batch

March 21 – Snubbed… A Musical Theatre Cabaret at Summer Place Theatre

March 21, 22 – Mariachi Mosaic by the DuPage Symphony Orchestra at Wentz Concert Hall

March 21, 22 – Chicago Suburban Orchid Show and Sale at Cantigny Park

March 22 – Naperville Municipal Band Winter Concert with the Waubonsie Valley H.S. Wind Ensemble at Waubonsie Valley High School