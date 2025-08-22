D203 teachers set strike date | IMEA contract update | West Nile virus in Naperville

Naperville District 203 teachers set official strike date

Teachers in Naperville School District 203 have set an official strike date for Tuesday, Aug. 26, though contract negotiations will continue today.

The Naperville Unit Education Association announced the news Thursday night.

On Friday morning, the district sent an email to the community noting how students would be impacted should a strike occur.

Naperville City Council requests changes to IMEA contract before final decision

Naperville City Council is holding off on making a decision on the contract proposal from the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency until certain conditions are met.

The group voted 7-2 at its Tuesday meeting to negotiate an addendum to IMEA’s contract that addresses 10 areas of concern before deciding whether to renew.

Find out what the 10 provisions are.

West Nile Virus detected in two Naperville mosquito traps

The city of Naperville is urging residents to take precautions after two mosquito traps in Naperville tested positive for West Nile virus.

The affected traps were located on Oleson Drive and Jackson Avenue.

Learn about Naperville’s mosquito control efforts and tips to prevent the virus.

Anderson’s Bookshop ranks among top 100 favorite locally owned businesses in the U.S.

Anderson’s Bookshop, located at 123 W. Jefferson Ave, recently ranked among the top 100 most beloved locally owned businesses in the country, according to a survey by MarketBeat.

The financial media company surveyed over 3,000 people for the rankings.

Anderson’s Bookshop ranked 85 out of 220 businesses named by respondents, and was one of just four from Illinois to make the list.

Nichols Library prepares for fall renovations

Beginning next week, Nichols Library staff will prepare for renovations expected to start in early September and carry on through the fall.

The Naperville Public Library announced on social media that fewer programs will be held during that time due to the program room, community room, and study rooms being unavailable.

However, library officials said that the building will remain open during most of the renovation project, and guests will still be able to check out materials.