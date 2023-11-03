Daylight saving time | ALMAS Day of the Dead | North Central soccer

It’s time to fall back on Sunday

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday. Clocks will fall back one hour this Sunday, November 5, from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Daylight saving time begins on the first Sunday in March when clocks move forward an hour and stay that way until the first Sunday in November. The one-hour fallback this Sunday will bring most of the country back to standard time.

Most smartphone devices automatically update their clocks, but things such as microwaves, ovens, cars, and more – might need to be manually adjusted.

Naperville’s 24/7 Emergency Pet Care is now open

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Naperville’s new 24/7 emergency pet care. Find out more about the facility and what pet parents can expect.

DCAS Pet CPR and First Aid Workshops

DuPage County Animal Services (DCAS) is offering a pet CPR and first aid workshop from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 and Saturday, December 9.

The course guides pet owners through first-aid techniques and what to do during the most common emergencies with cats and dogs inside the household. The workshop will also train pet owners on how to notice abnormalities and early warning signs for emergencies with pets.

To sign up and for more information, visit the DCAS website.

ALMAS Day of the Dead Celebration on Sunday

Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS), will hold its first-ever Day of the Dead celebration on Sunday, November 5 at the Naperville Central High School football field, located at 440 Aurora Ave.

Day of the Dead, called ‘Dia de los Muertos’ in Spanish, is a two-day holiday, traditionally held on November 1 and 2. It’s widely observed by people with Mexican heritage, and the holiday reunites the living with the dead.

On Sunday, ALMAS will offer many activities such as face painting, live body art, a children’s activities area, and a vendor area. The event runs from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and more information can be found on the ALMAS Facebook page.

North Central Soccer

The North Central College women’s soccer team will host Caroll University in the CCIW Championship tomorrow at 6 p.m. If victorious, the Cardinals can automatically secure a spot in the NCAA tournament.

North Central took down Millikin University 6-1 in the semifinals. Before the playoffs, the Cardinals became the first women’s team in CCIW history to shut out all conference opponents during the regular season.

The North Central men’s team fell to Carthage in the CCIW semifinals on Wednesday but can make the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. The NCAA Women’s selection show is on Monday, November 6, at 1:30 p.m. and the men’s show at 2 p.m.

Benet Academy girls volleyball

Benet Academy girls volleyball picked up a sectional title on Wednesday night after defeating Glenbard West in two sets.

Tonight, the Redwings will take on New Trier in the super-sectional championship game and the matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bartlett High School.

The Redwings finished as the state runner-up in Class 4-A a season ago and currently holds a 37-2 overall record.

Weekend Weather

It will be a mostly cloudy day in Naperville, with temperatures reaching a high of 55 degrees and wind expected between 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will see a little more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Both days are expected to reach a high of 59 degrees, and the low will not go under 40.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.